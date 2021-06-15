'Unforgivable', 'Disaster' - Scotland fans fume over 'shocking' Billy Gilmour omission vs Czech Republic

Billy Gilmour. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Scotland fans have taken to social media to voice their disgruntlement at Billy Gilmour’s lack of involvement in Monday afternoon’s 2-0 defeat against the Czech Republic.

A double from Patrik Schick, including a stunning effort from the halfway line, was enough to leave Steve Clarke’s men bottom of Group D after one round of matches, with a daunting clash against England at Wembley next up for the Tartan Army.

One of the key points of frustration for many supporters, however, was the decision to leave Chelsea starlet Gilmour on the bench throughout.

Clarke opted to start with John McGinn, Stuart Armstrong, and Scott McTominay in the centre of midfield at Hampden Park, but failed to introduce the 20-year-old, even after making all five of his permitted substitutes.

Prior to the game, ITV pundit Roy Keane raised the prospect of the Scotland boss omitting Gilmour from his plans, while also praising the youngster.

He said: "Gilmour is a fantastic young talent but maybe Clarke will say 'I'll be loyal to the guys who got us there'.

"But again, a great option because he's a fantastic young footballer learning his trade. A very, very good player."

Following on from Scotland's defeat on Monday, former striker James McFadden echoed the sentiments of many supporters by suggesting that Gilmour could be the man to ignite the Tartan Army’s Euro 2020 campaign – and even went as far as to tout his inclusion against England at Wembley on Friday evening.

Speaking to Sky Sports, he said: "He brings something different. Although he's young and inexperienced, you see him looking, talking. 'Where's the space? Not just for me but the next guy?' I'd not be surprised if he played.

"He has serious talent with an unbelievable temperament. If he was playing, he'd take it in his stride.

"Young players energise the players that are there.

"[He has] no fear, no trepidation. I wouldn't be surprised if he started."

We’ve gathered the best reactions from disappointed Scotland fans on Twitter below...

@Covlin tweeted: “Not playing Billy Gilmour even off the bench was the biggest disaster ever from a Scotland manager. He should've been starting.”

@liammclennan97 tweeted: “If Clarke has learned anything from yesterday then it should be that Billy Gilmour and Nathan Patterson should be in the starting XI”

@garyshearer1 tweeted: “Clarke too loyal to the players that got him there - Billy Gilmour is world class, I’m not accepting anything else. Play him. Che Adams plays Prem every week. Play him. Kieran Tierney a massive miss.”

@Mark4Ug tweeted: “I just don't understand why this manager don't see how good Billy Gilmour is”

@tartansparkle tweeted: “Gilmour SHOULD be starting these games. He demands the ball in midfield and distributes the ball well and quickly! The best teams have balance and we need both wings (Forrest/Patterson) causing issues for opposition.”

@mightyger55 tweeted: “His [Clarke’s] team selection and tactics were absolutely shocking... His subs even worse... No Patterson or Gilmour, unforgivable.”