Ally McCoist doubles down on Scotland changes he'd make before Euro 2020 showdown at Wembley with England

Scotland fell to a 2-0 defeat at Hampden on Monday – capped by a wonder-goal from the halfway line by forward Patrik Schick – leaving Steve Clarke’s side bottom of Group D.

McCoist repeated his team selection change suggestion on his Talksport breakfast show on Tuesday morning – after touting Che Adams, Nathan Patterson and Billy Gilmour for starts 12 hours before.

Speaking on ITV coverage of the European Championships, McCoist said a return for Kieran Tierney would be important for the travelling Tartan Army’s hopes.

Ally McCoist. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

"That would help,” he said. “I would expect Steve to make a few changes - Tierney's an obvious one, he'll come in. Maybe Patterson, maybe Gilmour.

"And he'll maybe go with Adams."

Arsenal defender Tierney was a surprise omission from the matchday squad, missing the Euro 2020 opener through injury, described as “a niggle” by the Scotland manager, who also elected for Lyndon Dykes in attack and Stuart Armstrong in midfield.

And during a discussion with former international Robert Snodgrass, McCoist added on Tuesday morning: “I thought he'd go with Che Adams and I was surprised when he went with Christie supporting Dykes,” after earlier admitting he would consider changes for Friday’s game.

Ally McCoist of Scotland in action during the Euro 96 match against Switzerland at Villa Park in Birmingham, England. Scotland won the match 1-0. (Simon Bruty/Allsport via Getty Images)

Striker McCoist was the last player to score a winner for Scotland at a major tournament – a record which has stood for 25 years since Scotland defeated Switzerland at Villa Park in Euro 96.