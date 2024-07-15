And just like that, the 17th European Championship is over. Scotland came home too soon, Spain dominated and England suffered a familiar feeling of heartache.

A tournament that felt more akin to a chess game at times, fewer goals were scored on average than in previous tournaments, although few could stop Luis de la Fuente’s Spain side as they won all seven games on the way to their fourth Euros title.

The stars of the show were largely the midfielders, with those in the engine room some of the highest ranked at the tournament - including a number of Spain players. But which midfielders were rated as the best at Euro 2024?

Here are the top 10 highest rated midfielders at Euro 2024, as per popular statistic website FotMob.

1 . Fabian Ruiz - Spain With an average rating of 8.04, the Paris Saint-Germain midfielder wasn't just the highest rated midfielder at the tournament, but the highest rated player. He scored twice and assisted another two, alongside a passing accuracy of 91%. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Dani Olmo - Spain Right behind his Spanish team mate Fabian Ruiz is the RB Leipzig player. Playing in the number 10 role, Olmo scored three and assisted another two. One of the star players at the tournament. | AFP via Getty Images Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Toni Kroos - Germany An icon of German football, Kroos wasn't able to go out on the desired high of tournament win but still makes this comfortably with an average rating of 7.86. A world-class talent that will be severely missed. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales