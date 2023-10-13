Luis de la Fuente believes Spain will secure the result they – and Scotland – need to qualify for Euro 2024 in Oslo on Sunday night because Norway like to play more football than Steve Clarke’s side.

The Spain head coach argued that this will help his talented team find space after an evening in Seville where Scotland frustrated the hosts for three-quarters of the match while also having a goal controversially chalked off for offside.

De la Fuente reasoned that Scott McTominay’s free-kick strike, which swerved beyond goalkeeper Unai Simon into the top corner, would not have proved decisive even if it had stood.

In the event, the spectacular effort was ruled out by Dutch referee Serdar Gozubuyuk after a VAR review amid confusion over exactly why. Uefa later confirmed that Jack Hendry was adjudged to be offside just in front of the ‘keeper and therefore interfering with play. At the time it was thought that the Scotland defender had been penalised for a foul on Simon.

Spain Manager Luis de la Fuente knows his side just need a result against Norway in Oslo on Sunday to qualify for Euro 2024 (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

De La Fuente reckoned the goal was illegal on two counts but expressed confidence his young, vibrant side would have prevailed in the crunch Euro 2024 qualifier in any case. As it happened, two late goals from skipper Alvaro Morata and substitute Oihan Sancet earned the hosts all three points in any case. De La Fuenta refuted the opinion that McTominay’s ruled-out goal had been a defining moment in the clash.

“It was offside – we thought it was a foul but in the end it was a disallowed goal so it does not matter either way,” he said.

“We knew they (Scotland) were a strong team, especially at set pieces and free kicks. It was offside they tell me – we thought it was also a foul on Unai. Even if that goal had counted I am convinced we would be have reacted and won.

“Maybe today we played against the team who are best at set pieces in the group,” he added. “It is very hard to mark them. They are very strong. They have specialists on these occasions. Fortunately we did not concede any goals and we need the same against Norway on Sunday.