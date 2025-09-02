Scottish manager Bill Shankly remains one of the greatest football managers the world has ever seen, and today would have been his 112th birthday.

Born on 2 September 1913 in Ayrshire, Shankly went on to become one of football's most iconic names. Capped five times as a player for Scotland, he is one of Preston North End’s most decorated players, famously winning the FA Cup with the Deepdale club in 1938.

It was his immense success as Liverpool's manager that he is best remembered for, though. Named as World Soccer’s 20th Greatest Manager of All Time in 2013, he lifted 10 trophies with the Merseyside giants, though, it is a testament to Shankly that he is revered as much for who he was as a man as he was a manager.

His 14-foot-tall bronze statue remains located at the entrance to Anfield, where fans still pay tribute to the great man, who sadly died on 29 September 1981.

One of the most celebrated Scottish managers of all time, here are 13 of the best quotes on life, football, and success from the man himself:

1 . On how he sees life... "The socialism I believe in is everyone working for each other, everyone having a share of the rewards. It's the way I see football, the way I see life.” | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . On success... "A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." | Liverpool FC via Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . On football... "Football is a simple game based on the giving and taking of passes, of controlling the ball and of making yourself available to receive a pass. It is terribly simple." | Getty Images Photo Sales