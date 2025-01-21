The Scotland defender has been told he is no longer a ‘key’ man at Liverpool.

Scotland captain Andy Robertson has been warned he is no longer a ‘key’ player at Liverpool anymore by former Reds midfielder Didi Hamann.

Despite starting 18 of Liverpool’s 21 league games this season, the 30-year-old defender has been warned that mistakes and his recent red card against Fulham has saw his value to Arne Slot’s English Premier League title-chasing team drop - especially in a defensive sense.

“We know how good he is going forward,” Hamann told BestOffShoreSportsbooks. “That is what he likes to do. I think he is still decent although there are a lot of better players defensively out there. I think the system makes things a bit harder for Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold.”

Andy Robertson in action for Liverpool. | Getty Images

The Scotland skipper was left out of the Liverpool starting line-up against Brentford at the weekend, but came off the bench for the final 25 minutes and played his part as Darwin Nunez bagged two injury-time goals to a secure a late 2-0 win at the Gtech Community Stadium. The victory keeps the Reds top of the English Premier League and six points clear of Arsenal and Nottingham Forest.

Slot’s side return to European action tonight as they welcome Lille to Anfield in the UEFA Champions League, but Hamann has doubts over whether Robertson will be restored to the starting line-up despite his cameo at the weekend, with the German unsure if the Glasgow-born defender is still considered as an automatic pick in Liverpool’s starting XI.