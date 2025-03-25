Scotland stars heavily linked with Edinburgh Rugby exits as French clubs circle once more
Scotland internationalist Dave Cherry could be on the move from Edinburgh Rugby to the Top 14 after reports emerged in France that the hooker is being eyed up for a summer transfer.
Cherry is out of contract at the end of the current campaign and is being tipped to depart the United Rugby Championship side for pastures new.
Cherry has re-established himself as Scotland’s first-choice hooker and started every game of this year’s Six Nations. The 34-year-old has been at Edinburgh since 2018 and recently broke through the 100-game mark for the capital club. However, there has been no hint of new deal at Murrayfield and having played in France before with Stade Nicois, it is now being claimed that Vannes are keen to recruit him for next season.
Respected rugby outlet Midi Olympique report that the Bretons are considering a move for the 16-cap player, whose CV has been circulated around clubs in the Top 14. Cherry was also linked with Leicester Tigers in the Gallagher Premiership earlier this year.
Cherry was asked about his future earlier this month while on Scotland duty. “I'm out of contract at the end of the season,” he said. “I've not seen that report [on a switch to Leicester] so I can't comment on it. My agent deals with everything. I think that removes any awkward conversations with any club.”
Edinburgh have already seen one of their first-teamers in Scotland back-row Jamie Ritchie pledge his future to a French side after it was confirmed that he will join Perpignan in the summer. Ali Price has also been heavily linked with a move to Montpellier, where the scrum-half would join up with former Scotland teammate Stuart Hogg. The 31-year-old, who has been capped 61 times by Scotland, has fallen down the pecking order at international level but has remained an integral part of the Edinburgh set-up since moving from Glasgow Warriors last season.
With Scottish Rugby in need of balancing the books after posting an £11.3 million loss in their last accounts, the governing body is not in a position to compete with the financial clout that clubs in France now have.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.