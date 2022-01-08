Dante Polvara: Aberdeen set to announce signing of highly-rated US midfielder

It has been reported in the player’s homeland that he was eyeing a move overseas and has opted for Pittodrie.

The Scotsman understands the Dons have won the race ahead of teams in MLS and Europe for the 21-year-old’s signature in what is seen as quite the coup for the club.

Polvara has been playing college football with the Georgetown Hoyas, where he is a finance major, and on Friday was honoured as the best college player in the country, winning the prestigious MAC Hermann Trophy.

Aberdeen are close to their first January signing. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

Standing at 6ft4in, he scored seven goals and made six assists, operating as a box-to-box midfielder. For two years running he has been named as the ‘Big East Midfielder of the Year’.

During his time with the Hoyas he has 19 goals in 60 games and been coached by Brian Wiese who was assistant to Aberdeen legend Bobby Clark at

Stanford University and then University of Notre Dame.

It is understood Polvara’s MLS homegrown rights are held by New York City FC where he played in the academy alongside Rangers newboy James Sands and Borussia Dortmund’s Gio Reyna before opting for the college route rather than turning full-time earlier.

He played alongside Sands’ brother at Georgetown and is represented by the same agency as the recent Ibrox signing.

Any further transfer incomings will likely see Dons boss Stephen Glass focus on the final third of the pitch.

The club had made a very attractive contract offer to Ryan Hedges, however the Welshman has serious interest from England.