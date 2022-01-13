Ryan Hedges: Aberdeen yet to receive contact from any club over transfer of attacker

The Welshman has his admirers in England, with Blackburn Rovers reported to be leading the chase to sign the player on a pre-contract agreement.

With the 26-year-old in the final months of his deal at Pittodrie, the English Championship outfit are able to speak to the player and attempt to tie him down from the summer.

A deal, it is understood, is yet to be signed. Blackburn are believed to be looking at other options as well, while Aberdeen have put a very attractive contract extension offer to Hedges.

Ryan Hedges is expected to leave Aberdeen. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

As things stand, he will remain at Pittodrie for the remainder of the season with no club having yet approached the Dons over a January transfer.

The Scotsman understands it would take a sizeable offer for the club to consider letting Hedges leave this month as Aberdeen not under pressure to sell any players,

The Welsh international is a key player for Stephen Glass, scoring four goals and five assists in 19 games in all competitions.

Aberdeen are in the market for attacking additions this month and Hedges would have to be replaced if sold.

The Dons have been linked with moves for Peterborough United's Ryan Broom – currently on loan at Plymouth Argyle – and St Mirren attacking midfielder Jamie McGrath, who is in the final months of his contract.

The Buddies are in a similar position with McGrath as Aberdeen are with Hedges.

St Mirren have made the player a significant offer to extend his contract and are not keen to sell this month.

“Realistically of course it’s highly unlikely Jamie will be a St Mirren player next season but while he’s here we’ll use him as best we can,” Buddies boss Jim Goodwin admitted.

“There’s a long way to go in this January window but we’ll try our best to keep him.

“Unless someone comes in with a financial offer which makes good business sense for the club, then there’s absolutely no way we will let Jamie walk out the door.”

Meanwhile, Dons winger Matty Kennedy, who was close to moving to St Mirren in the summer, is set to be part of Glass’ plans for the second half of the campaign.