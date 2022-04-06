Aberdeen legend set for dramatic exit after surprise contract decision

The club legend appeared to be closing in on a new deal with manager Jim Goodwin previously saying it was a case of dotting the i’s and crossing the t’s.

However, according to the Scottish Sun a contract is no longer on the table for the 35-year-old.

It is a move which could be controversial amongst the Dons support. Considine is a one-club man, making nearly 570 appearances for Aberdeen.

Andrew Considine could be set to leave Aberdeen. Picture: SNS

He has missed the majority of the season through a cruciate ligament injury sustained in a European tie against Qarabag back in August. The versatile defender has returned to the first-team fold.

In recent seasons, Considine has been one of the club’s most consistent players. His form earned him Scotland recognition.

He is one of six players out of contract at the end of the season with Dylan McGeouch and Funso Ojo amongst the others.

Goodwin is looking towards the summer and a recruitment drive to put his own stamp on the team he took over from Stephen Glass in February.

"We are all looking to add strength and quality to the squad as we have a number of players out of contract,” he said.

“We are no different to any other team out there but it is vital you come out of every transfer window stronger than you went in. Once the summer window closes I believe we will be in far greater shape than we are in right now.”