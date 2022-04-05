How Jim Goodwin will attract will players to Aberdeen

The Irishman was brought in to replace Stephen Glass in February, meaning he has had to work with the squad he has inherited.

While the Dons battle for a place in the top six and potential European football if they make it on Saturday with a win over Ross County and other results go their way, preparation will already be underway for the summer window.

Goodwin proved himself a shrewd transfer operator at St Mirren, bringing in the likes of Jak Alnwick, Joe Shaughnessy, Conor McCarthy, Jamie McGrath and Connor Ronan during his time there.

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin will be looking to strengthen in the summer. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

The latter two earned Republic of Ireland call-ups due to their form under their former boss. McGrath has made his international debut, while Ronan is still waiting for his first cap.

Goodwin will use those individuals as examples when signing players as to what can be achieved.

“I spoke about that during the recruitment process when I was at St Mirren," Goodwin told the Daily Record. “Jamie McGrath was a great example that we brought from the League of Ireland and we managed to get him involved with the senior Irish team. Connor Ronan, I was delighted for him.

“That was a big selling factor when bringing Connor to St Mirren. I sold him the Jamie McGrath story if you like.”

Goodwin has unsurprisingly been linked with a raid on his former side with Alnwick, Ronan and defender Charles Dunne three of the names touted for a move to Pittodrie.

The number of the Dons squad is tied up for next season but six are on expiring deals, while two loanees – Teddy Jenks and Adam Montgomery – will likely return to their parent clubs.

"We are all looking to add strength and quality to the squad as we have a number of players out of contract,” he said.

“We are no different to any other team out there but it is vital you come out of every transfer window stronger than you went in. Once the summer window closes I believe we will be in far greater shape than we are in right now.”