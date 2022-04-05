How Jim Goodwin will attract will players to Aberdeen

Jim Goodwin will look to put his own stamp on his Aberdeen side in the summer.

By Joel Sked
Tuesday, 5th April 2022, 9:43 am

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

The Irishman was brought in to replace Stephen Glass in February, meaning he has had to work with the squad he has inherited.

While the Dons battle for a place in the top six and potential European football if they make it on Saturday with a win over Ross County and other results go their way, preparation will already be underway for the summer window.

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Goodwin proved himself a shrewd transfer operator at St Mirren, bringing in the likes of Jak Alnwick, Joe Shaughnessy, Conor McCarthy, Jamie McGrath and Connor Ronan during his time there.

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin will be looking to strengthen in the summer. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

The latter two earned Republic of Ireland call-ups due to their form under their former boss. McGrath has made his international debut, while Ronan is still waiting for his first cap.

Goodwin will use those individuals as examples when signing players as to what can be achieved.

“I spoke about that during the recruitment process when I was at St Mirren," Goodwin told the Daily Record. “Jamie McGrath was a great example that we brought from the League of Ireland and we managed to get him involved with the senior Irish team. Connor Ronan, I was delighted for him.

“That was a big selling factor when bringing Connor to St Mirren. I sold him the Jamie McGrath story if you like.”

Goodwin has unsurprisingly been linked with a raid on his former side with Alnwick, Ronan and defender Charles Dunne three of the names touted for a move to Pittodrie.

The number of the Dons squad is tied up for next season but six are on expiring deals, while two loanees – Teddy Jenks and Adam Montgomery – will likely return to their parent clubs.

"We are all looking to add strength and quality to the squad as we have a number of players out of contract,” he said.

“We are no different to any other team out there but it is vital you come out of every transfer window stronger than you went in. Once the summer window closes I believe we will be in far greater shape than we are in right now.”

Read More

Read More
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin provides Calvin Ramsay injury update

Get a year of unlimited access to all The Scotsman's sport coverage without the need for a full subscription. Expert analysis of the biggest games, exclusive interviews, live blogs, transfer news and 70 per cent fewer ads on Scotsman.com - all for less than £1 a week. Subscribe to us today

Jim GoodwinStephen GlassAberdeenSt MirrenRoss County
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.