There was mixed emotions for two Scotland internationals this weekend.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scotland midfielder Ryan Christie’s tough week continued as Bournemouth’s hopes of ending their 126-year wait for a major trophy were ended by a stirring second-half comeback from Manchester City in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

The 28-year-old ex-Celtic man came in for strong criticism for his performance during Scotland’s 3-0 Nations League playoff defeat to Greece last week, and he had hoped to soothe his pain by firing the Cherries to a first FA Cup semi-final in their history at the Vitality Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Starting the game in the centre of midfield for Andoni Iraola’s side, Bournemouth got themselves off to the perfect start when Kepa saved an Erling Haaland penalty after 14 minutes, diving down to his left and denying the City number nine, before Evanilson fired them ahead just seven minutes later.

Ryan Christie's disappointing week continued in the FA Cup. Cr: Getty Images. | Getty Images

An inspired half-time substitute from Pep Guardiola saw the Cityzens restore parity though, with 20-year-old starlet Nico O'Reilly making an immediate impact after his introduction, setting up Haaland to tap home just four minutes after the restart. O'Reilly would then provide the winner for Omar Marmoush on 63 minutes. Having been booked just a minute earlier, 59-cap Scotland star Christie was taken off as the home side failed to find the equaliser, meaning City progress to the semi-finals with a 2-1 win.

The Cherries wait to win a major domestic trophy now stretches to 126-years, with Bournemouth having never won the FA Cup, the League Cup, or the top-flight league title in its history. Christie could still finish the season on a high however, with Bournemouth well on course to secure their highest ever league finish. Currently in 10th on 44 points, they are just one place and two points behind their best ever EPL campaign, which they achieved under Eddie Howe during the 2016/17 season.

While Christie’s week may have been a difficult one, there was better news for Scotland starlet Max Johnston, who celebrated his international debut last week by playing a major role in Sturm Graz’s 1-1 draw with Wolfsberger in the opening game of the Austrian Bundesliga playoffs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Austrian outfit are looking to win their fifth - and second consecutive - Bundesliga title in their history, but got off to the worst possible start at the Lavanttal Arena when Wolfsberger striker Markus Pink put the home side ahead after just three minutes by connecting with Boris Matic’s cross.