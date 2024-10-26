Saints ran EPL champions close despite Haaland’s early opener

Pep Guardiola praised winless Southampton and said he can learn from the way Russell Martin’s bottom-placed side made life hard in Manchester City’s narrow victory.

Having failed to win a single Premier League match since promotion and last week suffering added-time heartbreak against Leicester, it felt like a case of how many the hosts would win by on Saturday.

Erling Haaland’s fifth-minute opener only increased the sense of inevitability, but Southampton stuck to under-fire Martin’s principles and made life challenging for the champions at the Etihad Stadium.

Cameron Archer struck the crossbar on the stroke of half-time and City eventually ran out 1-0 victors, putting them top of the table ahead of Sunday’s clash between Arsenal and Liverpool.

Guardiola told Sky Sports: “Today it was not how (Southampton) defend deep it was how good they play with the ball with the keeper and the movement.

“It’s a good game to learn as a manager. I am going to learn a lot with Russell because they did really well. We were humble and accepted that they did really well.”

It was an eye-catching remark by all-conquering City head coach Guardiola and picked up on in the post-match press conference.

“I’m a big believer for the process to the build-up,” the City boss said. “I prefer the players get the ball to the feet, not the teeth.

“When that happens it’s because it was an incredible process. We were not sloppy, we were not flat but we struggled to regain the ball because they are really good.

“I’m a spectator, when I see the opponent do the things I like to do with my team and they do it really well, I make a compliment. I’m sure I will learn. Some movements, the reasons why they do it.

“They make movements to link to the striker, over players on the side to bring you there.

“It’s not easy, but we created enough chances to win better. I like to win in that way, as it proved in the last two games against Wolves and Southampton, who right now are bottom of the league and look how difficult.

“When people say in the Premier League everyone can beat everyone, yeah, that is the truth. Every game is a battle, it’s so difficult.