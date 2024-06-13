Scotland fans are heading to Euro 2024 in their thousands. Cr. SNS Group.Scotland fans are heading to Euro 2024 in their thousands. Cr. SNS Group.
Scotland fans are heading to Euro 2024 in their thousands. Cr. SNS Group. | SNS Group

31 fantastic photos of Scotland fans flying to Germany for Euro 2024

By Graham Falk
Published 13th Jun 2024, 10:52 BST
Updated 13th Jun 2024, 12:41 BST

Scotland fans are in Euro 2024 mood as they jet off from Edinburgh and Glasgow Airport this morning.

Scotland’s travelling army of fans are beginning to arrive in their droves as the excitement builds for the Tartan Army’s Euro 2024 adventure.

The beginning of the tournament is now just a day away, and with Steve Clarke’s team kicking the festival of football off against host nation Germany at the Allianz Arena on Friday night, thousands of Scotland fans are taking over Munich.

Yesterday we brought you loads of fantastic photos of fans getting ready to jet off from Glasgow and Edinburgh Airport - and today we bring you even more brilliant images of fans heading to the tournament, with hordes of fans jetting off on Thursday morning.

Here are another 31 of the best photos of Scotland fans heading to Germany for Euro 2024.

The t-shirts say it all. Cr. Getty Images.

1. We're off to Germany!

The t-shirts say it all. Cr. Getty Images. | Getty Images

Scotland fans head to the departure lounge at Glasgow airport.

2. Almost there

Scotland fans head to the departure lounge at Glasgow airport. | Getty Images

Two fans prepare to head to Euro 2024 with their flag in hand.

3. The Saltire

Two fans prepare to head to Euro 2024 with their flag in hand. | Getty Images

Kilted up and ready for Germany.

4. Cowboy tartan!

Kilted up and ready for Germany. | Getty Images

