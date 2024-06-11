Here is a full list of every former Scottish Premiership player heading to Euro 2024 this summer.

Ylber Ramadani - Albania

One of just four Albanian players to play in the Scottish top tier, the ex-Aberdeen man was a popular figure at Pittodrie during his sole season with the club. Now playing alongside his international team mate Medon Berisha with Italian club Lecce, Ramadani was a firm fan favourite for the Dons during the 22/23 season as they clinched a third placed finish in the Scottish Premiership. However, he cut short his time in Scotland after just one season when Lecce came calling, admitting he was “lured by the project”. Aberdeen reportedly pocketed a fee of £1.1 million for his services.

Kasper Schmeichel- Denmark

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now 37-years-old, it has been 17 years since the veteran goalkeeper spent six months on loan to Falkirk in the Scottish Premiership. An English Premier League title winner with Leicester City in 2016, the stopper heads to Euro 2024 as one of three goalkeepers for Denmark. Capped 101 times by his country, he faces a battle to be named as the country’s number one at the tournament with Union Berlin goalkeeper Frederik Rønnow preferred for both pre-tournament warm up games against Sweden and the Faroe Islands.

Ianis Hagi - Rangers

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Gers winger is the only current Scottish Premiership player taking part in the European Championships. That said, he hasn’t appeared for Rangers in close to a year after moving to La Liga side Alves on loan last summer. His time in Spain was underwhelming at best, but it didn’t stop him being included in Edi Iordănescu’s Romania squad for Euro 2024.

Jeremie Frimpong - Netherlands

You may remember the Dutch star from his time at Celtic as a tricky full-back with pace to burn. However, he is heading to Euro 2024 listed as a forward for the Netherlands. A regular starter for Xabi Alonso’s invincible Bayer Leverkusen team, the 23-year-old scored nine goals and contributed seven assists as they dominated the Bundesliga in 23/24. He plays a more advanced role for his national side on the right hand side of a front three.

Roberto Martinez - Portugal

The only man on this list who will be heading to the tournament as a manager and not a player, Martinez will look to recreate Portugal’s Euro 2016 success in Germany this summer. The 50-year-old had quite a nomadic playing career that included a short stint in the Scottish Premiership with Motherwell in 2001. While his season at Fir Park was largely forgettable, his time at the club had a profound effect on his personal life after meeting his wife Beth in the country. The pair were married in Scotland in 2002.

Staying with Portugal, ex-Celtic favourite Jota will be forced to watch Euro 2024 from home with the player yet to break into the Portuguese senior squad after a disappointing season with Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Pro League.

Virgil van Djik - Netherlands

The second former Hoops star to feature in Ronald Koeman’s Dutch squad, van Djik is still one of Europe’s best defenders. Captain of the Netherlands squad, the Breda born centre-back is a guaranteed starter and one of the Netherland’s most important players. Expected to hit the 70-cap mark during the tournament, he has won every single trophy possible with Liverpool but has never surpassed the quarter-final stage of a major tournament with his country. Can he do it this summer?

Josip Juranović - Croatia