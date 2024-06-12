Scotland conjur up game plan to shock Germany in Euro 2024 opener - 'we have tried stuff in training'

Confidence building over prospect of Scotland victory in Munich

Billy Gilmour has stressed that Scotland are going all out to spoil the start of Germany’s Euro 2024 party as Steve Clarke’s side target a win at the Allianz Arena.

The Scots have not won the opening game of a major finals since defeating New Zealand 5-2 at Espana ’82. That counted as only the second time in history, following the win over Zaire at the 1974 World Cup in Germany eight years earlier.

Scotland are facing long odds as they seek to kick-off with a win for just a third time since 1954. But Gilmour revealed that Clarke’s side are not being set up to think purely of containment.

“We go into every game trying to win the game,” he said. “For us we have already tried and done stuff in training where we think we can break them down and go and win the game.”

The 23-year-old midfielder backed Scotland to get out of the group, which is made up by Hungary and Switzerland. “Take it game by game, but for us we know we want to come here and get out of the group, that is first and foremost," he said.

“Of course Germany is going to be a difficult game but we back ourselves. We have good players and we have been working hard all week on the training pitch to go and get a win.

"Everyone outside Scotland thinks it’s a Germany win," he added. "We know ourselves that we are a good team and hard to beat when it comes to competitive games and we want to show that.”

Gilmour is expected to line up in the middle of midfield against the Germans, where he will come up against veteran Toni Kroos as he edges nearer retirement after a Champions League and La Liga-winning season with Real Madrid. The Scot is also high on confidence after a strong season at Brighton and Hove Albion under Roberto De Zerbi, who has now left the club. Between Brighton and Scotland, Gilmour racked up the most appearances – 50 - of his career in a single campaign.