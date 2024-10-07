Can you believe it has been 18 years since Scotland’s Gary Caldwell stabbed home from Paul Hartley’s corner to beat World Cup finalists France in front of 57k fans at Hampden Park?

The 1-0 win handed Walter Smith’s side a memorable victory in Glasgow’s southside, and the Tartan Army celebrated long into the night after going top of their Euro 2008 qualification group by downing a France side that included world class talent such as Thierry Henry, Patrick Vieira and Lilian Thuram.

With Steve Clarke’s squad returning to Hampden Park to face star studded Portugal next week and in need of a victory, there’s seldom been a better time to look back on one of the national stadium’s most famous nights, exactly 18 years on from the day it happened.

Here are 26 of the best retro photos of Scotland fans during the famous 1-0 win over France in 2006. Can you spot yourself in our gallery?

1 . Come on Scotland! Young fans celebrate the famous 1-0 win over star studded France at Hampden in 2006.

2 . Flower of Scotland Singer Nicky Spence sings the national anthem ahead of kick-off.

3 . In the mood Supporters in Hampden pose for a photo ahead of the game.