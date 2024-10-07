Here are 26 brilliant retro photos of Scotland fans celebrating the famous 1-0 win over France in 2006. Cr: SNS Group.Here are 26 brilliant retro photos of Scotland fans celebrating the famous 1-0 win over France in 2006. Cr: SNS Group.
26 brilliant retro photos of Scotland fans and the Tartan Army celebrating famous 1-0 win over France in 2006 at Hampden

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 7th Oct 2024, 14:16 BST

Scotland fans celebrated long into the night after the famous 1-0 win over France at Hampden Park on 2006.

Can you believe it has been 18 years since Scotland’s Gary Caldwell stabbed home from Paul Hartley’s corner to beat World Cup finalists France in front of 57k fans at Hampden Park?

The 1-0 win handed Walter Smith’s side a memorable victory in Glasgow’s southside, and the Tartan Army celebrated long into the night after going top of their Euro 2008 qualification group by downing a France side that included world class talent such as Thierry Henry, Patrick Vieira and Lilian Thuram.

With Steve Clarke’s squad returning to Hampden Park to face star studded Portugal next week and in need of a victory, there’s seldom been a better time to look back on one of the national stadium’s most famous nights, exactly 18 years on from the day it happened.

Here are 26 of the best retro photos of Scotland fans during the famous 1-0 win over France in 2006. Can you spot yourself in our gallery?

Young fans celebrate the famous 1-0 win over star studded France at Hampden in 2006.

1. Come on Scotland!

Young fans celebrate the famous 1-0 win over star studded France at Hampden in 2006. | SNS Group 0141 221 3602

Singer Nicky Spence sings the national anthem ahead of kick-off.

2. Flower of Scotland

Singer Nicky Spence sings the national anthem ahead of kick-off. | SNS Group 0141 221 3602

Supporters in Hampden pose for a photo ahead of the game.

3. In the mood

Supporters in Hampden pose for a photo ahead of the game. | SNS Group 0141 221 3602

The away end dons Tartan hats and wigs ahead of the game between Scotland and France in 2006.

4. Visiting fans

The away end dons Tartan hats and wigs ahead of the game between Scotland and France in 2006. | SNS Group 0141 221 3602

