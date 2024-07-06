Here are 15 fantastic retro photos of Scotland fans at World Cup 1998. Cr: SNS Group.Here are 15 fantastic retro photos of Scotland fans at World Cup 1998. Cr: SNS Group.
Here are 15 fantastic retro photos of Scotland fans at World Cup 1998. Cr: SNS Group. | SNS Group

15 fantastic retro photos of Scotland fans and the Tartan Army at World Cup 1998

By Graham Falk
Published 6th Jul 2024, 10:36 BST
Updated 6th Jul 2024, 11:16 BST

Scotland fans left a lasting impressions on Euro 2024, but it isn't the first time its happened. Here are 12 brilliant retro photos of fans of the World Cup in 1998.

Despite the familiar sinking feeling at the end of game three, the Tartan Army invasion of Germany for Euro 2024 will live long in the memory for thousands of supporters.

For many, it was a chance to sample the flavour of Scotland taking part in a major tournament for the first time in their lives, a month away with family and friends and - as always - it came with the misguided hope that this time it would be different. It wasn’t, but we had a good time anyway didn’t we?

Scotland fans weren’t the only ones sad to leave Germany either, with fans across Cologne, Stuttgart and Munich all praising the atmosphere and impact of the Tartan Army that lit up the tournament during the group stages of the tournament.

It isn’t the first time Scotland fans have taken over foreign land at a major tournament though as these 15 brilliant retro photos of fans at World Cup 1998 in France show.

Can you spot yourself in the photos?

A Scottish supporter waves the Parc Lescure in Bordeaux before the 1998 World Cup game against Norway.

1. Nice beard!

A Scottish supporter waves the Parc Lescure in Bordeaux before the 1998 World Cup game against Norway. | AFP via Getty Images

Photo Sales
A Scotland fan with his face painted cheers the team on against Morocco.

2. Come on Scotland!

A Scotland fan with his face painted cheers the team on against Morocco. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
A young Scotland fan ahead of the 1-1 draw with Norway at Parc Lescure in Bordeaux.

3. A young Scotland fan takes in the 1-1 draw with Norway at Parc Lescure in Bordeaux.

A young Scotland fan ahead of the 1-1 draw with Norway at Parc Lescure in Bordeaux. | SNS Group 0141 221 3602

Photo Sales
Three Scotland fans take in the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

4. A wee bit of tourism

Three Scotland fans take in the Eiffel Tower in Paris. | AFP via Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:ScotlandEuro 2024FrancePeople