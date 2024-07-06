Despite the familiar sinking feeling at the end of game three, the Tartan Army invasion of Germany for Euro 2024 will live long in the memory for thousands of supporters.

For many, it was a chance to sample the flavour of Scotland taking part in a major tournament for the first time in their lives, a month away with family and friends and - as always - it came with the misguided hope that this time it would be different. It wasn’t, but we had a good time anyway didn’t we?

Scotland fans weren’t the only ones sad to leave Germany either, with fans across Cologne, Stuttgart and Munich all praising the atmosphere and impact of the Tartan Army that lit up the tournament during the group stages of the tournament.

It isn’t the first time Scotland fans have taken over foreign land at a major tournament though as these 15 brilliant retro photos of fans at World Cup 1998 in France show.

Can you spot yourself in the photos?

A Scottish supporter waves the Parc Lescure in Bordeaux before the 1998 World Cup game against Norway.

A Scotland fan with his face painted cheers the team on against Morocco.

A young Scotland fan takes in the 1-1 draw with Norway at Parc Lescure in Bordeaux. A young Scotland fan ahead of the 1-1 draw with Norway at Parc Lescure in Bordeaux.