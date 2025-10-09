Here are some of the best fan photos from Scotland v Greece at Hampden Park. Cr: SNS Group.placeholder image
Here are some of the best fan photos from Scotland v Greece at Hampden Park. Cr: SNS Group. | SNS Group

20 brilliant photos of Scotland fans during the huge 3-1 win over Greece at Hampden - with some famous faces

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 9th Oct 2025, 21:47 BST
Updated 10th Oct 2025, 07:46 BST

Can you spot yourself in our Scotland v Greece fan gallery from Hampden Park?

Scotland fought back to take a huge three points in their crucial World Cup qualifying clash against Greece as they came from behind to win 3-1 at Hampden Park on Thursday night.

Greece opened the scoring through AS Roma defender Kostas Tsimikas on 62 minutes, only for Scotland to roar back just two minutes later through Ryan Christie, who levelled the scores almost instantly. Lewis Ferguson then blasted home a second on 80 minutes, with Lyndon Dykes sealing the result in injury time.

In a game where chances were at a premium for large parts of the game, Greek duo Vangelis Pavlidis and Giorgos Masouras will be disappointed they didn’t at least find the target for the visitors when good chances fell their way prior to Tsimikas’ opener.

However, with their first shot on target, Christie’s side-footed finish handed the hosts a lifeline. Shortly afterwards, Ferguson smashed home from close range to flip the game on its head, and send the home crowd into raptures. When Dykes lashed home into an empty net after a howler from Greece ‘keeper Konstantinos Tzolakis, party time well and truly ensued on a famous night at Hampden who’ll be singing long into the chilly Glasgow night.

Here, we take a look at the best photos of loyal Tartan Army - and some travelling Greece supporters - at Hampden Park last night. Can you spot yourself in our gallery?

Family member make their way to Hampden Park for the game against Greece.

1. Family affair

Family member make their way to Hampden Park for the game against Greece. | SNS Group

A couple of Scotland fans during a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying match between Scotland and Greece at Hampden Park.

2. Ready for the game

A couple of Scotland fans during a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying match between Scotland and Greece at Hampden Park. | SNS Group

Scotland fans before the game against Greece.

3. Kick-off approaching

Scotland fans before the game against Greece. | SNS Group

A Greece fan before the game at Hampden.

4. Visiting fans

A Greece fan before the game at Hampden. | SNS Group

