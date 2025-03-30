Goalkeeper makes excellent saves as Norwich keep play-off hopes alive

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scotland goalkeeper Angus Gunn made a welcome return from injury as he helped Norwich City overcome West Brom in the Skybet Championship.

Gunn missed out on the Scotland squad earlier this month for the Nations Legaue A relegation play-off defeat by Greece after he picked up a hamstring injury while playing for Norwich when he jumped over an advertising hoarding during a 1-1 draw with Blackburn Rovers. It was the third time in a row that the stopper was unable to join up with Scotland squad, having missed the October and November camps due a rib issue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His absence has allowed Hearts veteran Craig Gordon to re-establish himself as Scotland’s No 1 after Gunn took the gloves for last summer’s European Championships. With Scotland currently experienced a dearth of options in that position, national team manager Steve Clarke will be keen that Gunn maintains his fitness between now and the end of the season.

Scotland goalkeeper Angus Gunn made his return from injury for Norwich City. | Getty Images

Gunn returned for the Canaries after a three-match spell on the sidelines and was named man of the match in what could turn out to be a crucial 1-0 win. The 29-year-old made seven saves against the Baggies, who are managed by former Hibs and Celtic boss Tony Mowbray, before Josh Sargent netted Norwich’s winner two minutes into stoppage time to grab the win.

Gunn’s two moments of note were when he made an excellent save to keep out Torbjorn Heggem’s close-range header and then from ex-Rangers defender Kyle Bartley in the final seconds.

The victory means that Johannes Hoff Thorup’s men are just five points behind West Brom, who occupy the last remaining spot in the play-offs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Even before the match the lads were confident we were still in with a chance [of the play-offs],” Thorup said. “We needed to win this one and now we have we can look forward to a final push. Obviously we need to go on a run and win more games than we have been doing recently but this is a good start.

Norwich celebrate the winner from Josh Sargent. | Getty Images

“We have been on the wrong end of the result in quite a few 50/50 games this season so it was good to be on the right side this time – we all needed this result and I am delighted for the lads. We got the goal in the end – and it was good to get a clean sheet too.

“It’s no secret we have been a bit too open recently, and have conceded too many goals, so we changed things a bit to give the lads at the back a bit more protection. It worked well, although it does make other aspects of the game a bit more difficult. We certainly weren’t on the front foot as much as we normally are.”

Angus Gunn’s long-term future doubts at Norwich

Gunn’s long-term future at Norwich remains up in the air, however. The former Manchester City and Southampton goalkeeper’s contract expires in East Anglia at the end of the season, yet there has been no progress made on a new deal. George Long is the other first-team option at Thorup’s disposal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking earlier this month, Gunn addressed his contract situation. "I've not heard anything from the club, which is a worry," he told BBC Radio Norfolk. "I do get asked that question a lot but honestly I can't answer it because there's been no communication.