3 . Peter Lovenkrands - Rangers

Signing for Rangers from Aalborg for a fee of £1.4 million in June 2000, Lovenkrands proved to be a real bargain. Winning seven trophies during his time in Govan, he had a knack for turning up when it mattered most, particularly in the 2002 Scottish Cup final, where he bagged a last-minute winner in a 3-2 win over Celtic. He also spent time coaching in the Rangers academy shortly after his retirement. He's also known for creating one of Scottish football's funniest social media moments when a misunderstood Lovenkrands' birthday wish for his "beautiful boy" on Twitter, assuming it was his child and hoping the "son" would score against Celtic, blissfully unaware that the striker was actually referring to his pet Labrador. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images