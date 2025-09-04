As Scotland prepare to get their World Cup qualification campaign under way against Denmark on Friday night, many fans are recalling the many good Danish players who have represented clubs in the Scottish Premiership.
Currently, there is only one Danish player who plays his football in Scotland in the shape of Celtic’s Kasper Schmeichel. However, a number of stars hailing from the Scandinavian country have flourished in the top flight of Scottish football over the years, with some even departing as legends of the club they represented.
But who are the top 10 best footballers hailing from Denmark to have played in the Scottish leagues? Here are 10 of the best Danish players to have played in the Scottish top flight, in no particular order:
1. Erik Sviatchenko - Celtic
Once famously got absolutely clattered by former Scotland midfielder Liam Bridcutt at Hampden Park during an international friendly, though he's better remembered by Celtic fans as a reliable centre-back that won five trophies during his time in the east end of Glasgow. Now 33, he plays in the MLS with Houston Dynamo.
2. Henning Boel - Aberdeen
The defender was a key member of the 1970 Scottish Cup winning team, featuring as they defeated Celtic in the final. A reliable and respected figure at Pittodrie. He was capped 15 times by Denmark, and also enjoyed a career in the USA either side of his stay in Scotland.
3. Peter Lovenkrands - Rangers
Signing for Rangers from Aalborg for a fee of £1.4 million in June 2000, Lovenkrands proved to be a real bargain. Winning seven trophies during his time in Govan, he had a knack for turning up when it mattered most, particularly in the 2002 Scottish Cup final, where he bagged a last-minute winner in a 3-2 win over Celtic. He also spent time coaching in the Rangers academy shortly after his retirement. He's also known for creating one of Scottish football's funniest social media moments when a misunderstood Lovenkrands' birthday wish for his "beautiful boy" on Twitter, assuming it was his child and hoping the "son" would score against Celtic, blissfully unaware that the striker was actually referring to his pet Labrador.
4. Ulrik Laursen - Hibs and Celtic
The Odense-born defender impressed at Easter Road before earning a move to Celtic, where he went on to make 58 appearances and won three league titles, two Scottish Cups, and a UEFA Cup runners-up medal before returning to Denmark to play for FC Copenhagen. Capped just five times by the national team, his versatility was a vital asset to both Scottish clubs he represented.