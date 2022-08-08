Erin Cuthbert of Scotland and Chelsea poses with the Barclays Women's Super League trophy (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

In the aftermath of England Lionesses’ historic European Championship glory, a post-match invterview with their emotionally charged skipper Leah Williamson is proving to be a watershed moment in the women’s game.

“The legacy of this tournament is a change in society. It's everything we've done. We've bought everyone together.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We've got people to come to (Euros) games and we want them to come to WSL games. The legacy of this team is winners, and this is the start of the journey” she screamed down the microphone, addressing the nation live on BBC One as attempted to put into words what England’s Euro 2022 success can mean for the women’s game as a whole.

And, thankfully for Leah, it appears her words have not fallen on deaf ears.

Less than a week after the Sarina Wiegman’s sides triumph, Williamson’s club side – Arsenal – amassed over 20,000 ticket sales for their showcase game at the Emirates Stadium with North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur, while WSL champions champions Chelsea confirmed their 22/23 season tickets had completely sold out.

Excitement has never been higher for the Women’s Super League, and with fans soon able to be able to play as their favourite team after the confirmation EA Sports gaming franchise FIFA will include all 12 WSL teams as part of their 2023 edition.

However, if you prefer to see the likes of Beth Mead, Alessio Russo and other Euro 2022 stars in person, here is when the WSL begins, where to get tickets and which teams are facing each other on opening day.

When does the Women’s Super League season begin?

Due to many WSL stars participation in the Women’s Euros, the 2022/23 WSL campaign will not begin until the weekend of September 10.

However, with games spread out amongst the year, the season is not set to be completed until Saturday 27 May 2023.

What are the opening fixtures in the Women's Super League?

Saturday 10 September

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United, 12:30pm (Live on Sky Sports) – tickets here

Sunday 11 September

West Ham United vs Chelsea, 12:30pm – tickets here

Everton vs Leicester City, 1pm – tickets here

Brighton vs Aston Villa, 2pm – tickets here

Reading vs Liverpool, 2pm – tickets here

Manchester City vs Arsenal, 7pm (Live on Sky Sports) – tickets here

Who won the Women’s Super League last season?

Emma Hayes’ Chelsea are the current WSL title holders, having won the title on the last day of the season thanks to a 4-2 win over Manchester United.

The title race went right down to the last day, though eventual runners-up Arsenal would have to be content with second place after a Sam Kerr masterclass ensured Chelsea secured the three points they needed to finish top of the pile.