Alessia Russo will be hoping to continue in the number 9 shirt vacated by the retirement of Ellen White last month (Photo by Christian Hofer/Getty Images)

England Lionesses return to home soil for the first time since their inspirational Women’s Euro 2022 win tonight as they face Luxembourg in their final World Cup qualifier.

After a special summer, Sarina Wiegman’s side returned to action on Saturday to defeat Austria, where a 2-0 win in Wiener Neustadt guaranteed their place at next summer’s World Cup.

An excellent first half volley from Alessia Russo, followed by a sublime finish from Nikita Parris late in the second period, ensured the Lionesses would be jetting off to Australia and New Zealand next summer hoping to lift a second trophy in quick succession.

Injuries to Fran Kirby, plus the retirement of record goalscorer Ellen White, meant Manchester United team mates Russo and Ella Toone were handed starting berths in the win over the Austrians after being used as impacts subs for the duration of Euro 2022.

However, we may see numerous changes to the England side on Tuesday evening, with qualification secured.

Chelsea star Lauren James was handed her debut as a late substitute on Saturday afternoon and may be handed her first start, while the likes of Beth England, Ellie Roebuck and Jordan Nobbs will be hoping for a chance to showcase their ability in front of a sold out Stoke crowd.

The clash with Luxembourg will be England’s final game before return to Wembley for the showcase friendly against World Champions United States, a game which was confirmed as sold out in under 24 hours.

What channel is England vs Luxembourg on?

Where: bet365 Stadium, Stoke, Tuesday September 6, Kick-off: 7.30pm (BST)

Similar to the weekend game with Austria, the game against Luxembourgh will be live on ITV/STV, with the pre-game programme starting at 7pm.

The match is also being streamed live for free via the ITV hub and STV Player.

Who is in the England squad?

Goalkeepers: Mary Earps (Manchester United), Sandy MacIver (Manchester City), Ellie Roebuck (Manchester City)

Defenders: Millie Bright (Chelsea), Lucy Bronze (FC Barcelona), Jess Carter (Chelsea), Rachel Daly (Aston Villa), Alex Greenwood (Manchester City), Demi Stokes (Manchester City), Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal), Leah Williamson (c) (Arsenal)

Midfielders: Jordan Nobbs (Arsenal), Georgia Stanway (Bayern Munich), Ella Toone (Manchester United), Keira Walsh (Manchester City), Katie Zelem (Manchester United)

Forwards: Bethany England (Chelsea), Lauren Hemp (Manchester City), Beth Mead (Arsenal), Nikita Parris (Arsenal), Alessia Russo (Manchester United), Ebony Salmon (Houston Dash), Lauren James (Chelsea)

How can I get tickets for England vs Luxembourg?

The Lionesses’ homecoming is completely sold out, with every ticket to the game at Stoke City sold out following the team’s Euro 2022 success.