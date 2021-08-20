Will Harry Kane make his first appearance since Euro 2020 this weekend? SNS Group Craig Williamson.

Harry Kane and his departure from Tottenham Hotspur has been the transfer window saga which just refuses to go away.

The Spurs and England captain had been expected to leave the North London this summer, with big spending Manchester City in pole position to add the 28-year-old to their ranks, however, the move failed to materialise, leaving the player - and club - in limbo.

Reports had suggested the forward has been keen on departing North London after the club’s failure to win a trophy, despite his seasonal goal-scoring exploits. While fuel was added to the fire when there were strong rumours a ‘gentleman’s agreement’ had been put in place between Spurs’ chief executive Daniel Levy and Kane which would have allowed him to depart after the European Championships in July.

Tottenham appear adamant their captain won’t be leaving, despite reports of City upping their offer to a whopping £125 million.

For Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers, the on/off transfer saga has led to a dilemma. Kane – the highest scoring FPL striker in 21/22 – is an obvious choice for many, but with uncertainly surrounding his future, new Spurs boss Nuno Espírito Santo had yet to include him in a match day squad.

So – is it time to include Kane in your FPL squad this week?

Will Harry Kane start for Spurs this weekend against Wolves?

Amid the furore around Kane’s future, his current side made an excellent start to the campaign by defeating champions Manchester City at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on opening day.

Despite that positive start, talk in North London still surrounds the future of the 61-times capped England captain.

His new manager Santo has refused to give a definitive answer on whether he would be available against Wolves this weekend when questioned before their Conference League tie against Pacos de Ferreira.

It was hoped Kane would make the plane for the European tie, however, Kane had remained in North London to train and build his fitness.

And while Nuno refused to commit on whether he would be included this weekend, he said Kane is getting “better and better” adding he would rejoin full training with Spurs today.

However, whether he will play this coming weekend is still 50/50, with Nuno adding “we will see”.

Who should I replace Kane with in my Fantasy Premier League squad?

Assuming Kane doesn’t appear this weekend, there’s still plenty in-form strikers who can bag you points in game week 2. Here are three players we recommend you choose:

Gabriel Jesus – Manchester City (£8.5 million)

It may seem a strange suggestion considering City are looking to replace him with Kane, but with Pep Guardiola’s team requiring a big performance to bounce back from last week’s defeat combining with them facing and open and expansive Norwich City at home this weekend, you’d expect the Citizens to be amongst the goals this weekend.

Jesus has struggled to live up to the hype in Manchester at times, but expect him to be on the score sheet this weekend.

Danny Ings – Aston Villa (£8 million)

The England striker is a goal-machine and started his Villa career off by notching a debut goal against Watford last week.

Like Man City, they will be looking to respond to an opening day defeat and face Newcastle United who leaked four goals at home last week. Ings will be licking his lips at the thought of getting in amongst the Magpies defence and will be hoping to grab his first goal in front of the Holte End this Saturday.

Richarlison – Everton (£7.6 million)

The tall Brazilian moved to Everton in 2018 for a massive £50 million fee, but he has more than repaid it over his three seasons at Goodison Park.

He bagged his first goal of the season in last weekend’s victory over Southampton and will hope to be on target again when he faces Leeds United at 3pm this Saturday.

