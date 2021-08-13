Football fans, rejoice – the Premier League is returns tonight, as new boys Brentford welcome Arsenal to the Community Stadium.

With every new season comes a new chance at beating your friends and family at Fantasy Premier League. You may have failed last year, but now’s your time to make the comeback and show those closest to you that, when it comes to football, you are the real expert and you will secure the bragging rights in May.

How do I play?

That’s the easy part. Firstly, you’ll need to log in and register via the Fantasy Premier League website, from there you can pick and manage your own dream team throughout the season, and you’ll receive points based on your players' real-life performances in the Premier League.

What is my budget and how do I pick my squad?

Choose a squad of 15 players from the Premier League with a budget of £100 million.

How many of these are going into your Fantasy Premier League side? Credit: All SNS Group/Credit: Jack Grealish (second left) Getty.

You can pick two goalkeepers, five defenders, five midfielders and three forwards then, each match week, you must pick a starting XI in any formation, from your squad of 15.

Be aware can only select a maximum of three players from a single team. Don’t forget to chose a team name that will bring plenty of laughs – it’s an unwritten rule.

Transfers are available weekly, though the amount you can make for free will vary. A full list of the rules are available here.

Which players are a ‘must pick’ for your side?

Bruno Fernandes – Midfielder, Manchester United (£12m)

There’s no other way to say this – the Portuguese midfield maestro HAS to be in your team.

He was the top of the Fantasy Premier League scoring charts last term with 244 points and his ability to score from anywhere and pick a pass no one else can see means he is, once again, likely to be a big hitter for teams across the country. Oh and he hardly ever misses penalties – and the Red Devils get a fair few of them over the course of a season – scoring 13 from 14 last season.

Jack Grealish – Midfielder, Manchester City (£8m)

The England star missed the final three months of the last campaign, yet still managed to be one of the biggest points scorers for teams across the country.

His six goals and 10 assists in 26 games for Villa last season and has since made a £100 million move to champions Manchester City, and it’s really no surprise Pep Guardiola decided to add him to his already impressive pool of talent.

Harry Kane – Striker, Tottenham Hotspur (£12.5m)

The England captain can do it all and is in the prime of his career at 27.

His haul of 23 goals and 14 assists last season is quite ridiculous really, especially when you consider how much his club side Spurs under performed last season. He’s another that’s been strongly linked with a move, but Kane will bag you points no matter where he ends up. He’s a world class talent.

Son Heung-Min – Midfielder, Tottenham Hotspur (£10m)

Everything we just said about Harry Kane can pretty much be applied to the South Korean megastar.

While Spurs under performed, he and Kane remained consistent throughout. Son notched an astonishing 17 goals from midfielder, alongside 10 assists to ensure he remained one of the Premier League’s hottest properties. The 29-year-old is the definition of a must pick for your side.

Luke Shaw – Defender, Manchester United (£5.5m)

What a turnaround it’s been for the former Southampton full back. Left on the scrapheap by Jose Mourinho, ‘Shawberto Carlos’ has came back roaring and is one of the Red Devils and England’s key players.

The 26-year-old his side keep 10 clean last term, adding 5 assists and helped create numerous chances for club and country. Heading into his peak years, this season could be Luke Shaw’s best.

Who are our top tips and bargains?

Emiliano Martinez – Goalkeeper, Aston Villa (£5.5m)

Who was last season’s top fantasy league point scoring goalkeeper? Ederson? Allison? Maybe even De Gea? Nope – step forward Argentina’s Emiliano Martinez.

Signed for Arsenal last summer, he’s been a revelation at Villa Park and wracked up an incredible 15 clean sheets for the Midlands side before jetting off to in the summer to help Argentina win their first Copa America since 1993. Still only £5.5 million, this one is a no brainer.

James Ward-Prowse – Midfielder, Southampton (£6.5m)

One of the most underrated players in the English top tier, the Saints Academy graduate has a sweet strike and is absolutely vital to Ralph Hasenhüttl’s side with his set piece delivery.

His ability from dead ball situation means he has a chance to pick up points from your side on a weekly basis and – at such a low cost – he’s definitely worth sticking in your engine room this season.

Harvey Barnes – Midfielder, Leicester City (£7m)

Barely known this time last year, the Foxes whizz-kid amped up his reputation last season with a series of outstanding performances in the centre of the park.

Such was his ability, he broke into Gareth Southgate’s squad in the latter part of 2020, and was believed to stand a solid chance of going to Euro 2020 before a knee injury ended his campaign in March. However, the Burnley born youngster is expected back for pre-season and should go from strength to strength this year.

Lewis Dunk – Defender, Brighton (£5m)

Mr. Dependable for the South Coast side, the 29-year-old is the key player in one of the league’s best defences.

The Seagulls only conceded 46 league goals last season, which is a record that compares with the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool and Leicester City, despite the fact that Brighton finished in 16th position. Dunk helped his side keep a total of 11 clean sheets last campaign and comes in at a bargain price of £5 million.

Jordan Pickford – Goalkeeper, Everton (£5m)

The England number one defied critics at this year’s European Championship and took home the Golden Glove award with five clean sheets.