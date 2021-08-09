Stuart Dallas, Jack Grealish and Bruno Fernandes all scored high in last season's Fantasy Premier League. Photo credit: All SNS Group.

It feels like elite level football has been coming thick and fast recently. A pulsating Euro 2020 has quickly been followed by GB and others taking part in the Tokyo Olympics this month. However, footy fans can’t failed to have noticed another season of Premier League action is just around the corner.

That’s right, August 13 will see the return of the most watched league in the world, as Sky Sports’ screen a potential Friday night classic between top tier new boys Brentford and Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal under the Community Stadium floodlights.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

No new season would be complete with a Fantasy Premier League though, would it? That’s right, you’ve got another chance to claim the household bragging rights this year as fans across the country jump head first into another fantasy league campaign.

You may have failed last year, but now is your time to make the comeback and show those closest to you that, when it comes to football, you are the real expert and you will secure the Fantasy Premier League title in May.

How do I play?

That’s the easy part. Firstly, you’ll need to log in and register via the Fantasy Premier League website, from there you can pick and manage your own dream team throughout the season, and you’ll receive points based on your players' real-life performances in the Premier League.

What is my budget and how do I pick my squad?

Choose a squad of 15 players from the Premier League with a budget of £100 million.

You can pick two goalkeepers, five defenders, five midfielders and three forwards then, each match week, you must pick a starting XI in any formation, from your squad of 15.

Be aware can only select a maximum of three players from a single team. Don’t forget to chose a team name that will bring plenty of laughs – it’s an unwritten rule.

Transfers are available weekly, though the amount you can make for free will vary. A full list of the rules are available here.

Which midfielders are a 'must pick' for your side?

Jack Grealish – Manchester City (£8m)

England’s golden boy can seemingly do no wrong. The former Villa number 10 is an assist machine and now plays for the best side in the country. He’s guaranteed points.

He missed the final three months of the campaign last year, but still tallied six goals and 10 assists in just 26 games, before following that up with two assists in the European Championships, despite only started one game at the tournament.

Grealish will score you points on a weekly basis, and won’t break your bank.

Bruno Fernandes – Manchester United (£12m)

Expensive? Yes. But you have to include the Portuguese midfielder in your team.

He topped Fantasy Premier League scoring charts last term with 244 points and his ability to score from anywhere and pick a pass no one else can see means he is, once again, likely to be a big hitter for teams across the country.

He does not miss penalties either – and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team get a fair few of them over the course of a season.

Heung-Min Son – Tottenham Hotspur (£10m)

If Harry Kane is a must buy striker, then his South Korean partner in crime Heung-Min Son is in exactly the same category.

While Spurs under performed, he and Kane remained consistent throughout. The attacking midfielder bagged 17 goals last term and added 10 assists. He is one of the Premier League’s hottest properties and is a must pick for your side.

Which midfielders offer the best value for money?

James Ward-Prowse – Southampton (£6.5m)

Desperately unlucky to miss out on England’s Euro 2020 squad, the Saints star is a key cog in Ralph Hasenhüttl’s side, with his inch perfect set piece delivery.

He was an ever present at St. Mary’s last term, and his ability from dead ball situations makes his absolutely vital to the South Coast side. He was one of the top point scorers in the fantasy league last term and should continue to add to his growing reputation this season.

He has a chance to pick up points from your side on a weekly basis and – at such a low cost – he’s definitely worth sticking in your squad this season.

Harvey Barnes – Leicester City (£7m)

The 23-year-old Foxes star enjoyed an outstanding season last term that saw him tipped to make England’s Euro 2020 squad.

Sadly, a knee injury ended his season in March put pay to any chance of him making the summer tournament, however, it is expected he will be fit and raring to go come his side’s opening game of the season. Barnes is a real emerging talent and is becoming increasingly important to Brendan Rodgers’ side – and he could be to yours too.

Stuart Dallas – Leeds United – (£5.5m)

Capable of playing in just about every position for Marco Bielsa’s exciting Leeds United side, the Northern Ireland international enjoyed the best season of his career to date last year and won the Whites player of the season award.

While it’ll take some work to match his outstanding contribution from 20/21, at £5.5m he represents one of the biggest bargains in the fantasy league this term.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.