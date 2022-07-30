A Euro 2022 final match up that was almost destined to be, wasn’t it? The oldest footballing rivalry in the world will come together again this weekend as England Lionesses take on Germany in Sunday’s historic Euro 2022 final at Wembley.

The Women’s Euros has undoubtedly been a tournament for the ages, with record attendances, record scorelines and now a fitting final match up for which to crown a memorable month for women’s football.

And for Sarina Wiegman’s Lionesses side, it also represents a chance to cement a place in the history books, as the host nation aim to bring home England’s first ever European Championship, and first major trophy since 1966.

Mary Earps and Leah Williamson celebrate after their team's third goal in the Women's Euro 2022 Semi Final match between England and Sweden at Bramall Lane. (Photo by Harriet Lander/Getty Images)

Goals from Beth Mead, Lucy Bronze, Fran Kirby and a much celebrated back-heeled finish from Alessia Russo meant they made light work of a highly rated Swedish side in Tuesday’s semi-final in Sheffield to book their place in the final of Euro 2022.

For Germany, two strikes from the in-form Alex Popp handed them a hard-fought 2-1 victory over France to secure their own passage to the final and – like the Lionesses – maintain their 100% record at the tournament.

However, this weekend something has to give, and we’ve got all the latest news so you don’t miss a minute of the action.

What channel is England vs Germany on? How can I watch the Euro 2022 final? Who are the BBC pundits?

Where: Wembley Stadium, London, Sunday 31 July, Kick-off: 5pm (BST)

The final of the Women’s European Championship will be broadcast live by the BBC.

The game will be shown on BBC One, with Gabby Logan presenting the pre-game programme at the slightly earlier time of 3.50pm.

You can also stream the game on BBC’s iPlayer service, providing you have an up-to-date TV license.

Alex Scott and Ian Wright are among the pundits, and commentary is by Robyn Cowen and Rachel Brown Finnis.

Where can I get tickets for England vs Germany in the Euro 2022 final?

Tickets are currently sold out on the UEFA website, though you can check if any come up closer to the date of the game via this link.

England team news

Wiegman has yet to alter her starting XI in Euro 2022, keeping the exact same side that started the opening game against Austria at Old Trafford. Could she spring a suprise this Sunday though?

Manchester United striker Alessia Russo is knocking on the door for a starting berth, having scored an astonishing four goals from the bench in the tournament already, including her cheeky backheel against Sweden which has become of the moments of the tournament.

Hannah Hampton and Lotte Wubben-Moy were both struck down with Covid-19 earlier in the tournament, but the duo have recovered well and been part of recent squads. At the time of writing, Wiegman should be able to pick from a fully fit squad for Sunday’s final.

What are the latest odds for England vs Germany?

While it is almost impossible to split the side, England go into the game as very slight favourites to life the trophy, with odds of 6/4, though Germany are not far behind at 15/8 for the win. Think it will go to extra time? You can get odds of 11/5 for a draw with 90 minutes.

Mead and Popp are joint top scorers for the tournament with 6 goals each, and SkyBet are offering odds of 16/1 for them both to have 2+ shots on target each and each team 4+ corners in 90 mins.

Other popular bets include BTTS in both halves, 2+ corners each team in each half and 20+ booking points each team at 300/1 and Mead & Popp to score and Georgia Stanway & Lena Oberdorf to be carded in 90 mins at 125/1.