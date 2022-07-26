Sarina Wiegman, Manager of England celebrates with Alex Greenwood following the UEFA Women's Euro England 2022 Quarter Final match between England and Spain at Brighton & Hove Community Stadium on July 20, 2022 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

England Lionesses will take to the field against Sweden on tonight, as the sides compete for a place in Sunday’s historic Euro 2022 final at Wembley.

Now clear favourites for the tournament, Sarina Wiegman’s side are just one game from the showcase final, as they prepare to battle with Sweden at a sold out Bramall Lane in Sheffield.

A late strike from Manchester United’s Ella Toone, coupled with an extra time thunderbolt from Bayern Munich star Georgia Stanway, sealed a 2-1 win over pre-tournament favourites Spain last Monday – and a passage to the final four.

Already a successful tournament for the host nation, England are the current top scorers at Euro 2022 with a phenomenal rate of four goals per game played. However, Tuesday’s game is certain to provide a stern test for Wiegman’s side, with Sweden ranked second in the world in the FIFA World Rankings.

What channel is England vs Sweden on? Who are the BBC pundits?

Where: Bramall Lane, Sheffield, Tuesday 26 July, Kick-off: 8pm (BST)

Like the previous England games, the Lionesses semi-final clash with Sweden will be broadcast live by the BBC.

The game will be shown on BBC One, with Gabby Logan presenting the pre-game programme from 7.25pm.

You can also stream the game on BBC’s iPlayer service, providing you have an up-to-date TV license.

Alex Scott, Ian Wright and Anouk Hoogendijk will be the guest analysts, and commentary comes from Robyn Cowen and Rachel Brown Finnis.

England vs Sweden semi-final ticket news

Tickets are currently sold out on the UEFA website, though you can check if any come up closer to the date of the game via this link.

England team news

Wiegman has yet to alter her starting XI in Euro 2022, but many are anticipating that may change after the performances of Manchester United duo Ella Toone and Alessio Russo in the win over Spain – however, the head coach hasn’t given away any secrets.

England are set to have all 23-members of their squad available, after it was confirmed back-up goalkeeper Hannah Hampton has now rejoined the squad following her positive Covid-19 test last week.

Latest Euro 2022 Odds: Who is the favourite to win the Euro 2022 Golden Boot?

What are the latest odds for England vs Sweden?

England are slight favourites to progress to the final, with odds of 5/6, though Sweden are priced at 7/2 for the win. Fancy a draw in 90 minutes? You can get odds of 12/5.

Beth Mead and Ellen White have had 9 shots on target between them in the tournament, more than any of their team mates, and SkyBet are offering a double up boost price on Mead and White having 1+ shot on target each in 90 mins priced at 2/1.

There is also a scorecast boost offer of 100/1 if Mead scores first and England Women to win 3-1.