The UEFA Women’s European Championship of 2022 is fast approaching, with tournament hosts England set to get the competition underway on July 6 at Manchester United’s Old Trafford.

With more professional female football stars than ever before, and a game growing monumentally by the months, intrigue around the tournament has perhaps never been higher than this summer, as a number of nations go head to head to compete for the title of Europe’s best side.

Hopes are high in the Lionesses squad that they can repeat the feat of the Dutch in 2017 and win the trophy on home soil – and with the Wembley final already sold out, there couldn’t be a better time for Sarina Wiegman’s side to do it.

However, with a host of talented squads competing across the month long tournament, it won’t be easy. Led by Barcelona superstar Alexia Putellas, Spain will be looking to win their first major tournament trophy, while the Netherlands are unlikely to give up their title without a challenge.

Here are the bookies favourites* for the tournament.

*All odds provided by SkyBet and are accurate at the time of writing. Odds are subject to change at any point. Please gamble responsibly.

1. Spain - 7/2 Despite never winning the Euros before, Spain are currently the bookies favourite - and it's easy to see why with a bulk of their squad made up of Barcelona stars including Alexia Putellas, Jennifer Hermoso and Aitana Bonmati. Photo: Laurence Griffiths Photo Sales

2. England - 4/1 It's hard not to see the Lionesses as one of Euro 2022 favourites. Not only are they host nations, they have one of the best goalscorers in the world in Ellen White, and an abundance of talent throughout their ranks, with Lauren Hemp, Fran Kirby and Beth Mead all capable of being matchwinners. Photo: Catherine Ivill Photo Sales

3. France - 5/1 The French team are often seen as under-performers, however, they enter Euro 2022 in some scintillating form - and with Marie-Antoinette Katoto leading the line, there can be no underestimating this French side. Photo: FRANCK FIFE Photo Sales

4. Netherlands - 5/1 You just can't discount the Dutch. The current holders of the competition have quality sprinkled throughout their squad, with WSL goal machine Vivianne Miedema leading the line, and the likes of Daniella van de Donk in midfield. Could they retain their trophy? You bet they can. Photo: Francois Nel Photo Sales