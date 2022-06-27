The UEFA Women’s European Championship of 2022 is fast approaching, with tournament hosts England set to get the competition underway on July 6 at Manchester United’s Old Trafford.
With more professional female football stars than ever before, and a game growing monumentally by the months, intrigue around the tournament has perhaps never been higher than this summer, as a number of nations go head to head to compete for the title of Europe’s best side.
Hopes are high in the Lionesses squad that they can repeat the feat of the Dutch in 2017 and win the trophy on home soil – and with the Wembley final already sold out, there couldn’t be a better time for Sarina Wiegman’s side to do it.
However, with a host of talented squads competing across the month long tournament, it won’t be easy. Led by Barcelona superstar Alexia Putellas, Spain will be looking to win their first major tournament trophy, while the Netherlands are unlikely to give up their title without a challenge.
Here are the bookies favourites* for the tournament.
*All odds provided by SkyBet and are accurate at the time of writing. Odds are subject to change at any point. Please gamble responsibly.