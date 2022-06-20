It has only been a few weeks since the domestic season finished across Britain, but football fever is set to return as fans of women’s football count down the days to Euro 2022.

A host of the Europe’s best players will descend on some of the biggest and best stadiums in British football next month, with the Women’s European Championships set to get underway in England on July 6.

Tickets for the tournament have been in real demand, with the final of the tournament selling out in less than an hour, while a number of games in the group stages are showing as completely sold out via the UEFA ticket website.

And while the choice to include some of the stadiums have been labelled "embarrassing" and "disrespectful" by players and management taking part in the tournament due to their capacity, it has not dampened fans enthusiasm for the summer’s showcase, with Euro 2022 set to take the growth of the women’s game up another notch.

So, if you’re looking to take in a Euro 2022 game this July, here are all 10 stadiums that will be hosting the games, complete with a full list of fixtures for each venue.

1. Brentford Community Stadium - London (Capacity 17,250) Fixtures July 8 - Group B: Germany vs Denmark July 12 - Group B: Germany vs Spain July 16 - Group B: Denmark vs Spain July 21 - Quarter final: Winner Group B vs Runners-up Group A

2. American Express Community Stadium - Brighton (Capacity: 31,800) Fixtures July 11 - Group A: England vs Norway July 15 - Group A: Austria vs Norway July 20 - Quarter-final: Winner Group A vs Runner-up Group B

3. Old Trafford - Manchester (Capacity 74,879) Fixtures: July 6 - Group A: England vs Austria

4. Stadium MK - Milton Keynes (Capacity, 31,500) Fixtures July 8 - Group B: Spain vs Finland July 12 - Group B: Denmark vs Finland July 16 - Group B: Finland vs Germany July 28 - Semi-final : Winner of Quarter-final 4 vs Winner of quarter final 2