Competing nations previously planning to wear a ‘One Love’ armband at the World Cup have told their captains not to attempt to do so for fear of sporting sanctions, a joint statement has said.

Nine nations, including England's Harry Kane and Gareth Bale of Wales, had planned to wear the rainbow symbol, OneLove, on their kits to promote diversity and inclusion – but will now not do so.

There had been been reports that players could be booked before kick off for wearing the armband on their shirt– with two bookings potentially resulting in a one match ban.

England and Wales will not wear an anti-discrimination armband in their World Cup matches on Monday after FIFA threatened them with sporting sanctions but Harry Kane had been due to wear the OneLove armband against Iran on Monday afternoon, while Wales skipper Gareth Bale was due to wear it in the match against the United States later in the evening.

Harry Kane with the One Love armband.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But now both will not. Here’s everything you need to know.

OneLove armband: What are they? And what do they represent?

England, Wales and other European nations had planned to wear the rainbow armband to promote diversity and inclusion during the World Cup, however this has seen FIFA launch its own armband initiative for the tournament without any rainbow armband, with same-sex relationships and the promotion of same-sex relationships criminalised in Qatar. The band contains the rainbow colours associated with the Pride flag and had been set to be a strong statement in Qatar due to their stance on same-sex relationships.

European nations will now not wear the armbands after FIFA asked them not to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

England's Harry Kane wearing a OneLove captain's armband. FIFA is yet to confirm whether captains from nine European nations, including England and Wales, will be permitted to wear the ‘OneLove’ armband at matches in the tournament this winter. I

FIFA confirmed its armbands would be worn as part of a partnership with United Nations agencies, and the Football Association is understood to be seeking clarity on whether that and the ‘OneLove’ version can be worn together.

While it respects the FIFA-UN initiative, the FA intends to continue supporting the ‘OneLove’ campaign regardless, in a country where same-sex relationships are criminalised.

On Saturday, FIFA launched its own armband initiative in partnership with three United Nations agencies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The armbands will feature a different social campaign throughout each round, including #NoDiscrimination, #SaveThePlanet, #ProtectChildren, #EducationForAll and #BeActive.

OneLove joint statement

A joint statement from seven European nations who had signed up to the One Love campaign – which included England and Wales – confirmed the armbands will no longer be worn.

“FIFA has been very clear that it will impose sporting sanctions if our captains wear the armbands on the field of play,” the statement began.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As national federations, we can’t put our players in a position where they could face sporting sanctions including bookings, so we have asked the captains not to attempt to wear the armbands in FIFA World Cup games.

“FIFA has been very clear that it will impose sporting sanctions if our captains wear the armbands on the field of play. As national federations, we can’t put our players in a position where they could face sporting sanctions including bookings, so we have asked the captains not to attempt to wear the armbands in FIFA World Cup games.”

The statement continued: “We were prepared to pay fines that would normally apply to breaches of kit regulations and had a strong commitment to wearing the armband. However, we cannot put our players in the situation where they might be booked or even forced to leave the field of play.

“We are very frustrated by the FIFA decision which we believe is unprecedented – we wrote to FIFA in September informing them of our wish to wear the One Love armband to actively support inclusion in football, and had no response.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our players and coaches are disappointed – they are strong supporters of inclusion and will show support in other ways.”

OneLove: What has been said about the OneLove armbands?

In the past, a players’ union chief said that banning anti-discrimination armbands at the World Cup in Qatar would send out a “devastating” signal.

Immigration minister Robert Jenrick said it is up to the English and Welsh captains whether they wear the “OneLove” armband at the World Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked if Mr Kane and Welsh captain Gareth Bale should wear the armband, Mr Jenrick told LBC: “I think that’s a choice for them and I respect their judgment.

“They’re both great team captains and we’ll be cheering on England and Wales over the course of the tournament.

“It’s their judgment and I think it’s a valid point that we make the case for LGBT rights.”

Chief executive of the FA Mark Bullingham has told the BBC that the FA is willing to take a fine, but said that it has left the players in a difficult position. He told BBC Radio Four: "We've been clear that we want to wear the armband.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is important to us, but equally we need to work through all the discussions right now and see where we end up.

"We're very keen to wear the armband, we want to do it, but we need to consider the implications. Normally, in this kind of situation, there'd be a fine and we've said we'd be prepared to pay that, because we think it's important to show our support for inclusion.

"If the sporting sanction threat is real then we need to look at that, step back and work out if there's another way in which we can show our values."