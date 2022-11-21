BBC pundit Alex Scott has appeared on air wearing the OneLove armband.

England and Wales announced via a joint statement from other European nations who had signed up to the One Love campaign that the armbands would no longer be worn.

They said Fifa had been clear they would impose “sporting sanctions” if the captains of the teams wore the item on the field of play, adding they would not risk yellow cards or more.

Scott was widely praised on social media, with one social media user writing: “Alex Scott you legend” while another wrote: “England may not be wearing the #OneLove armband, but Alex Scott is right now on BBC. This is more than just LGBTQ+ rights, this is Human Rights”

Another wrote: “Always said if you're going to go cover this tournament, then use that platform for good. Alex Scott is showing support for LGBTQ people to millions in the UK and around the world.”

Culture Secretary Michelle Donelan said it was “disappointing” that players faced punishment for supporting equal rights.

“The England & Wales players have my support,” she said on Twitter.

“The #OneLove armband promotes diversity & inclusion, which are values we will always stand up for.

“It is disappointing that our players are put in a position where they face being punished for supporting equal human rights.”

A joint statement from seven European nations who had signed up to the One Love campaign – which included England and Wales – confirmed the armbands will no longer be worn due to fear of a yellow card being issued.

“FIFA has been very clear that it will impose sporting sanctions if our captains wear the armbands on the field of play,” the statement began.

“As national federations, we can’t put our players in a position where they could face sporting sanctions including bookings, so we have asked the captains not to attempt to wear the armbands in FIFA World Cup games.

The FSA issued a furious statement in response, paraphrasing the bizarre ‘Today I feel gay’ speech from FIFA’s president Gianni Infantino on Saturday.

“To paraphrase FIFA president Gianni Infantino – today LGBT+ football supporters and their allies will feel angry,” a statement read.

“Today we feel betrayed. Today we feel contempt for an organisation that has shown its true values by giving the yellow card to players and the red card to tolerance.

