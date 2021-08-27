Manchester United fans are yet to see France international Raphael Varane don the famous red jersey since his move from Real Madrid in the summer.

Varane, a World Cup winner with France in 2018, moved to the Premier League in August for a reported fee of £41 million after a trophy laden decade in Spain saw him collect three La Liga titles, four Champions League winning medals, three Super Cups and a Copa Del Rey.

And while fellow summer signing Jadon Sancho has appeared off the bench in each of the Red Devil’s opening games, the 28-year-old defender has thus far failed to make a league appearance, with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer opting for a centre back pairing of Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof.

Priced at just £5.5 million, many FPL managers opted to include the new signing as part of their back four, but were left disappointed when he was left on the bench for the entirety of the game as Manchester United drew 1-1 with Southampton.

However, with United struggling at St Mary’s last week, fantasy managers are wondering if this is the weekend the Lille born star will be handed his first start for his new club.

Will Raphael Varane start for Manchester United this weekend against Wolves?

Though much of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s press conference centred around the now confirmed sensational return of Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo, he was quizzed Varane and a potential start this Sunday.

“He is working really hard” said Solskjaer.

"He needs to work because he had his holidays, he came in, said his goodbyes at Real Madrid, then he didn’t train with them, then he was waiting for his visa, then he came here, had his isolation. He wasn’t ready to play, but now he’s had a good couple weeks of training and he’s looking ever as impressive. As a person, as a player, he’s got class. He will fit in at Man United, definitely.”

His international team mate, and United midfielder, Paul Pogba also felt he was settling into life in Manchester already, adding: "He just settles in by himself. He is someone very mature, a very good guy. I think you can see he is very good with everyone already."

However, whether he will start this coming weekend still appears 50/50, with Solskjaer yet to confirm he will feature.

Who should I replace Varane with in my Fantasy Premier League squad?

While there is no doubt the central defender will feature soon, we aren’t 100% certain he will appear this week – however these three replacements should gain points for you this weekend.

Lewis Dunk – Brighton (£5 million)

Somehow, this Seagulls centre back continues to go under the radar, despite being the focal point of a side that picks up numerous clean sheets.

He was part of a Brighton side that managed to keep 12 clean sheets last term and have only conceded one goal in their opening two games. They may face an in form Everton this weekend, but home advantage could be key to another Seagulls shut out.

Aaron Cresswell – West Ham United (£5.5 million)

The former Ipswich Town youngster was an assist machine last season and, with his side scoring an average of four goals a game so far, moving him into your squad this week could prove to be a masterstroke.

The Hammers face a Crystal Palace side who have yet to score a goal, so expect clean sheet and assist points from the left back this Saturday.

Aymeric Laporte – Manchester City (£5.5 million)

The Spaniard was the top scoring defender last week after grabbing a clean sheet and a goal in the 5-0 win of Norwich City and, with the Cityzens facing a beleaguered Arsenal at the Etihad, the 27-year-old will be looking to solidify his place as one of the league best defenders.

