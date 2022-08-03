Goalscorers England's striker Chloe Kelly (L) and England's midfielder Ella Toone (R) pose with the trophy as England's players celebrate their Euro 2022 win. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Hot off their inspiring Euro 2022 success, England Lionesses have confirmed a glamour friendly with world champions United States at Wembley Stadium.

Confirmed just 48 hours after this triumph over Germany in the European Championship final, Sarina Wiegman’s side announced they would be returning to England’s national stadium to take on a star studded American team – and tickets are already going fast.

And while the Lionesses have still to negate two World Cup qualifiers against Austria and Luxembourg in September, the intriguing tie between the two champions is sure to spark further interest in a side who have been an inspiration throughout the summer.

The sides are no strangers to each other, having played each other in the semi-finals of the World Cup in 2019 and, more recently, the SheBelieves Cup in 2020 where the USA ran out 2-0 winners thanks to goals from Christen Press and Carli Llyod.

However, the number one FIFA ranked side will now face an England side that have been invigorated by Dutch head coach Wiegman, who has yet to taste defeat since taking charge 10 months ago and helped the nation lift their first major trophy in 56 years.

With the Euro 2022 trophy now firmly placed in the Lionesses trophy cabinet, all attention will turn to the 2023 Women’s World Cup, and it appears that both sides have seized the opportunity to pack out Wembley, whilst also testing themselves against high quality opposition.

When is England vs USA at Wembley Stadium?

Where: Wembley Stadium, London, Friday October 7, Kick-off: TBC

It is only the fourth time the Lionesses have graced the Wembley pitch, though with the growth of the women’s game and the success of the women’s game, it is expected this will increase ten fold.

And with the likes of global football superstars such as Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan and Tobin Heath on show for the opposition, it will come as no surprise to people that tickets are already proving immensely popular.

How do I get tickets to England vs USA at Wembley Stadium?

Tickets went on sale yesterday and are able to be purchased directly from the Wembley website here.

Simply click the buy tickets when you are on the website, where you will be then placed into a queue. Perhaps unexpectedly, hype around the game means fans have reported that the queue has been a little bit of a wait, so ensure you have plenty of spare time before buying.