Inter Milan will take on Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League final this weekend.

Inter Milan and Paris Saint-Germain will bring down the curtain on another exhilarating season this weekend as the clash in the final of the UEFA Champions League at the Allianz Arena.

Set to take place at Bayern Munich’s 75,000 seater home stadium, the two European heavyweights will clash for the right to be crowned as champions, with both sets of players hoping to jet off for their summer holidays with a gold medal placed around their neck.

The game will be one of the tightest in recent years, with Ligue 1 outfit Paris Saint-Germain narrow favourites to win the trophy, though Inter Milan will be determined to make up for their 1-0 Champions League final defeat to Manchester City in Istanbul two years ago.

The eyes of the footballing world are certain to fixed on the final of Europe’s premier competition, with the game set up to be another classic. But how many times have Inter Milan and Paris Saint-Germain won the UEFA Champions League previously? And who is the most successful club in UEFA Champions League history?

How many times have Inter Milan won the Champions League?

The Italian giants have won the trophy three times in their history, and are the second most successful Serie A team in the history of the competition behind rivals AC Milan, who have won the trophy seven times in their history. Their last win came in the 2009/10 season, when Inter defeated Bayern Munich 2-0 at the Bernabéu in Madrid, Spain. Goals in each half from Diego Milito sealed the win. Their previous victories came in 1964 and 1965.

They have twice lost in the final of the competition, losing to Celtic in 1967, Ajax in 1972 and, more recently, losing 1-0 to Manchester City in 2022.

How many times have Paris Saint-Germain won the Champions League?

The Ligue 1 side have never won the competition, with their only Champions League final appearance coming in the 2019/20 season when they lost 1-0 to Bayern Munich at the Estádio da Luz in Lisbon.

Who has won the most Champions League titles in history?

Previously known as the European Cup, the competition was rebranded as the UEFA Champions League (UCL) in 1992. One of the world’s most successful football clubs of all time, Real Madrid are the current holders of the competition, and the most successful Champions League club in the history of the competition, having won an astonishing 15 UEFA Champions League titles.