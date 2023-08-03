Hibs manager Lee Johnson says that Hibs may have to recruit an emergency goalkeeper as his team’s Europa Conference League thumping of Inter Club d’Escaldes came at a cost.

Both David Marshall and Jojo Wollocott picked up injuries - with the former Scotland No 1 pulling his hamstring in the warm up and his deputy hobbling off with a thigh strain just 16 minutes into the game. That could rule them out of the start to the league season nd render them a doubt for the first leg of the third qualifying tie against Luzern next week.

Summer signing Max Boruc came on as Hibs overturned the 2-1 deficit from last week’s meeting with the Andorrans to progress 7-2 on aggregate, with the returning Martin Boyle and then Josh Campbell grabbing two goals apiece and Christian Doidge and Elie Youan also weighing in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The boys went in with an A Grade attitude, we broke their spirit early which was key, and just had every man at it.

Hibs' Jojo Wollacott is forced off with an injury during his side's Europa Conference League qualifier win over Inter Club d'Escaldes at Easter Road,. Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group

“You can see the strength in depth we’ve got,” said delighted manager Johnson.

“I don’t know if David will be ok for Sunday. We will have to assess the options. We have young Murray Johnson out on loan. We have Max and there’s the potential to maybe sign an emergency on loan if the rules are the same as England. I have to check that.

“Max Boruc has come on after playing 90 minutes last night and helping the young lads through in that competition as well. I thought he did well there too.

“He’s got a good name hasn’t he, the Boruc name. But I’m sure that comes with a pressure as well. But he’s a great kid, first and foremost. He’s really curious and he’s desperate to do well.