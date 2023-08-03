All Sections
Injury latest: Hibs manager Lee Johnson weighs up options as he faces goalkeeping crisis ahead of Premiership start

Hibs manager Lee Johnson says that Hibs may have to recruit an emergency goalkeeper as his team’s Europa Conference League thumping of Inter Club d’Escaldes came at a cost.
By Moira Gordon
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 22:14 BST
Updated 3rd Aug 2023, 22:14 BST
 Comment

Both David Marshall and Jojo Wollocott picked up injuries - with the former Scotland No 1 pulling his hamstring in the warm up and his deputy hobbling off with a thigh strain just 16 minutes into the game. That could rule them out of the start to the league season nd render them a doubt for the first leg of the third qualifying tie against Luzern next week.

Summer signing Max Boruc came on as Hibs overturned the 2-1 deficit from last week’s meeting with the Andorrans to progress 7-2 on aggregate, with the returning Martin Boyle and then Josh Campbell grabbing two goals apiece and Christian Doidge and Elie Youan also weighing in.

“The boys went in with an A Grade attitude, we broke their spirit early which was key, and just had every man at it.

Hibs' Jojo Wollacott is forced off with an injury during his side's Europa Conference League qualifier win over Inter Club d'Escaldes at Easter Road,. Photo by Mark Scates / SNS GroupHibs' Jojo Wollacott is forced off with an injury during his side's Europa Conference League qualifier win over Inter Club d'Escaldes at Easter Road,. Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group
Hibs' Jojo Wollacott is forced off with an injury during his side's Europa Conference League qualifier win over Inter Club d'Escaldes at Easter Road,. Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group

“You can see the strength in depth we’ve got,” said delighted manager Johnson.

“I don’t know if David will be ok for Sunday. We will have to assess the options. We have young Murray Johnson out on loan. We have Max and there’s the potential to maybe sign an emergency on loan if the rules are the same as England. I have to check that.

“Max Boruc has come on after playing 90 minutes last night and helping the young lads through in that competition as well. I thought he did well there too.

“He’s got a good name hasn’t he, the Boruc name. But I’m sure that comes with a pressure as well. But he’s a great kid, first and foremost. He’s really curious and he’s desperate to do well.

“We had a good look at him last year [when he spent time on trial with the Leith club] and we were delighted to bring him back. He’s got a great frame. He can kick a ball and pass a ball as well. Naturally he is young and teams will put him under pressure but that’s up to him. That’s how you get your opportunity as a young goalkeeper, through the misfortunes of others. And when that happens you have to take it.”

