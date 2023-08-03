The cheer that went up from the stands as the stadium announcer revealed there had been a late change to the teamsheet, with Jojo Wollacott starting in place of David Marshall, served as a reminder that the home fans had not forgotten the embarrassment of the first leg defeat in Andorrra.

But, the backing they gave the side as they settled into the game suggested they would be willing to move on if the players could turn the tie around and edge one qualifying round closer to the Europa Conference League group stages.

And, on their own turf, that was always likely to be the case against a side who capitalised on their home environment and their early lead last week but, even against an underperforming Hibs side, showed nothing to suggest that they would be able to repeat the feat at the more expansive Easter Road.

Which is why the fact UEFA switched the home and away legs was allowed to have such an influence on this tie.

Hibs' Martin Boyle celebrates with teammates after making it 2-0 during a UEFA Europa Conference League qualifier against Inter Club d'Escaldes at Easter Road. Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group

While Hibs boss Lee Johnson will not have taken their first competitive opponents of the season lightly, kicking off in Leith would surely have meant travelling to Andorra with a cushion, preventing Inter Club d’Escaldes from shutting up shop as soon as they grabbed that first goal of the head-to-head.

But, the way that Hibs had failed to deal with that setback left them with a lot of making up to do in this match.

Overhauling the one-goal deficit would be one thing, salvaging their reputation would take a little more. They knew that and they certainly delivered.

Marshall’s last minute omission, after tweaking his hamstring in the warm-up, took the number of changes from the team that started out in Andorra a week earlier up to six.

Lewis Miller, Rocky Bushiri, Dylan Levitt, Elias Melkersen, and Adam Le Fondre all dropped to the bench, and Will Fish, Joe Newell, Allan Delferriere and Christian Doidge came into the side, along with Martin Boyle, who was making his first competitive outing since October. And it was last week’s goalscorer Newell and the influential Socceroo who combined for the nerve-settling opener.

A long diagonal ball from the Eglishman sent the winger scampering in on goal. Goalkeeper Adria Munoz came out to close but his attempted block squirted free and Boyle slotted it into the empty net as the keeper remained face down on the turf.

With the aggregate score now level, momentum was with Hibs.

There was a slight setback as Wollocott had to go off after 16 minutes with what looked like a thigh injury. That gave fellow summer signing Max Boruc what proved to be a relatively carefree debut.

After such an impactful return, it was unsurprising that Boyle was treated to a standing ovation when he was subbed in the 55th minute. He was his trademark bundle of energy as he stretched and tormented the Andorrans and he headed home Hibs’ second from a Elie Youan cross in the 21st minute.

Even at that stage, it was a case of just how many the home side were going to score.

Doidge made his presence felt as he continued his quest to impress after a season out on loan. He made it 3-0 in the 29th minute before Josh Campbell added two more in the 48th and 61st minute.