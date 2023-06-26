The 20-year-old, who enjoyed a loan spell with the Leith club last term, joins from Polish side Slask Wroclaw.

Agreeing a two-year deal, he is the second goalkeeping recruit of the summer, following the arrival of ex-Charlton player and Ghana international Jojo Wollacott. They were brought in to fill the void left by out-of-contract Kevin Dabrowski, who left for Raith Rovers, and the highly-regarded long-term prospect Murray Johnson, who has gone out on a season-long loan to Queen of the South in search of regular first team football.

Both of the new signings will now vie for position with last season’s first choice keeper and team captain David Marshall.

New signing Maksymilian Boruc while he was on trial with Hibs in March. Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group

The former Scotland number one remains the favourite to start the season as first choice but he will face competition.

Boruc, who is the cousin of former Celtic goalkeeper, Artur Boruc, started his career with Swedish side Husqvarna FF, before having spells in England with Stoke City and West Bromwich Albion. He then made the switch to his hometown team, Slask Wroclaw who compete in the top-tier of Polish football. But they were happy to let him move on, provided there were adequate sell-on clauses stitched into his deal.

“We had the pleasure of having Max on trial last season,” said Hibs manager Lee Johnson, “and we could see that he has a lot of potential. We really liked him as a character and look forward to helping develop different attributes in his game.”

