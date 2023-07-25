All Sections
Highest Paid Women's Footballer: Here are the 13 highest paid players at the FIFA Women's World Cup

Here are the 13 highest paid players taking part in the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023.

By Graham Falk
Published 25th Jul 2023, 10:56 BST

The FIFA Women's World Cup has had an explosive start and has seen a number of the big names - and underdogs! - taste victory before the tournament even ends its first week.

While the on pitch action has been exhilarating, the off pitch controversies have been a real cause for concern and women's players across the globe are forced to once again fight for equal pay and bonuses.

And looking at the top earnings players at the Women's World Cup, there is evidence that even the most elite women's players salaries pale in comparison to their male counterparts.

Using popular women's football website Soccerdonna, this is the list of the 13 highest paid women's footballers at the FIFA World Cup 2023.

1. Alex Morgan (USA) - $7.1m

2. Megan Rapinoe (USA) - $7m

3. Alexia Putellas (Spain) - $4m

4. Trinity Rodman (USA) - $2.3m

