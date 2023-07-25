Here are the 13 highest paid players taking part in the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023.

The FIFA Women's World Cup has had an explosive start and has seen a number of the big names - and underdogs! - taste victory before the tournament even ends its first week.

While the on pitch action has been exhilarating, the off pitch controversies have been a real cause for concern and women's players across the globe are forced to once again fight for equal pay and bonuses.

And looking at the top earnings players at the Women's World Cup, there is evidence that even the most elite women's players salaries pale in comparison to their male counterparts.

Using popular women's football website Soccerdonna, this is the list of the 13 highest paid women's footballers at the FIFA World Cup 2023.

1 . Alex Morgan (USA) - $7.1m One of the most famous women's footballers over the last decade, USA striker Alex Morgan sits top of the pile.

2 . Megan Rapinoe (USA) - $7m Only narrowly edged out by long time team mate Alex Morgan, the soon-to-be retired Rapinoe takes the second spot in this list.

3 . Alexia Putellas (Spain) - $4m The highest paid European player in the world, the Barcelona icon has won the last two Ballon d'Or awards.

4 . Trinity Rodman (USA) - $2.3m Noted by many as one of the USA's most valuable weapons in this World Cup, Rodman is one of the world's highest paid players.