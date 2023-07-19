The Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand is now just days away both BBC and ITV have confirmed their full schedule for the tournament. Here is when every game will be screened in the UK.

USA star Megan Rapinoe celebrates scoring in the 2019 World Cup final win over the Netherlands. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

The highly anticipated Women’s World Cup 2023 is about to get underway as various nations head down under for the battle to be crowned champions of the world.

Much like last year’s highly successful European Championships in England, the tournament is expected to grow the women’s game even further after a year that has already saw immense growth across the globe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sarina Wiegman’s Lionesses side will head to the tournament as one of the favourites after a trophy laded last 18 months, however, a Megan Rapinoe led USA will be looking to maintain their crown as the world champions.

Republic Of Ireland will also be getting their first taste of the action after qualifying for the tournament by beating Scotland in the play offs last year.

Tickets have been flying out, with women’s football fans desperate to their hands on tickets and grab a sight of some of Europe’s best players, such as Alessia Russo, Aitana Bonmatí and legendary Brazilian striker Marta.

Can’t make it to Australia and New Zealand? You don’t have to miss a minute of the Women’s World Cup 2023, after it was confirmed all matches would be available to watch live on ITV and BBC.

Who are the ITV pundits for the Women's World Cup

ITV have confirmed a stellar list of pundits and presenters for this summer's tournament, which is led by main presenter Laura Woods as well as Seema Jaswal and Michelle Owen. Pundits include from Eni Aluko, Karen Carney, Jill Scott, Emma Hayes, Fran Kirby, Lucy Ward, Siobhan Chamberlain, Emma Byrne, Vicky Losada and Jen Beattie.

Who are the BBC pundits for the Women's World Cup

Gabby Logan, Reshmin Chowdhury and Alex Scott will lead the BBC's coverage of the Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. They will be joined by BBC's list of pundits, which include: Ellen White, Steph Houghton, Fara Williams, Laura Georges, Anita Asante, Rachel Brown-Finnis, Scott Booth and Jonas Eidevall.

Below is a full list of this year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 TV schedule.

Full UEFA Women’s World Cup TV Schedule

Thursday 20 July:

New Zealand vs Norway (8am, Auckland) – BBCOne /BBC iPlayer/BBC Sport Website

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Australia v Republic of Ireland (11am, Sydney) - ITV1/STV/ITVX

Friday 21 July:

Nigeria vs Canada (3:30am, Melbourne) - BBC Two/BBC iPlayer/BBC Sport Website

Philippines v Switzerland (6am, Dunedin) - ITV 1/STV/ITVX

Spain v Costa Rica (8:30am, Wellington) - BBC Two/BBC iPlayer/BBC Sport Website

Saturday 22 July:

USA v Vietnam (2am, Auckland) - BBC One/BBC Player/BBC Sport Website

Zambia v Japan (8am, Hamilton) - BBC (tbc)/BBC Player/BBC Sport Website

England v Haiti (10:30am, Brisbane) - ITV 1/STV/ITVX

Denmark v China (1pm, Perth) - BBC (tbc)/BBC iPlayer/BBC Sport Website

Sunday 23 July:

Sweden v South Africa (6am, Wellington) - BBC (tbc)/BBC iPlayer/BBC Sport Website

Netherlands v Portugal (8:30am, Dunedin) - BBC (tbc)/BBC iPlayer/BBC Sport Website

France v Jamaica (11am, Sydney) - ITV 1/STV/ITVX

Monday 24 July

Italy v Argentina (7am, Auckland) - ITV 1/STV/ITVX

Germany v Morocco (9:30am, Melbourne) - ITV 1/STV/ITVX

Brazil v Panama (12pm, Adelaide) - ITV 1/STV/ITVX

Tuesday 25 July

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Colombia v South Korea (3am, Sydney) - BBC (tbc)/BBC iPlayer/BBC Sport Website

New Zealand v Phillipines (6:30am, Wellington) - ITV 1/STV/ITVX

Switzerland v Norway (9am, Hamilton) - ITV 1/STV/ITVX

Wednesday 26 July

Japan v Costa Rica (6am, Dundedin) - ITV/STV/ITVX

Spain vs Zambia (8:30am, Auckland) - BBC/BBC Player/BBC Sport Website

Canada v Republic of Ireland (1pm, Perth) - ITV/STV/ITVX

Thursday 27 July

USA v Netherlands (2am, Wellington) - BBC (tbc)/BBC iPlayer/BBC Sport Website

Portugal v Vietnam (8:30am, Hamilton) - ITV 1/STV/ITVX

Australia v Nigeria (11am, Brisbane) - BBC (tbc)/BBC iPlayer/BBC Sport Website

Friday 28 July

Argentina v South Africa (1am, Dundedin) - ITV 1/STV/ITVX

England v Denmark (9:30am, Sydney) - BBC 1/BBC iPlayer/BBC Sport Website

China v Haiti (12pm, Adelaide) - ITV 1/STV/ITVX

Saturday 29 July

Sweden v Italy (8:30am, Wellington) - BBC (tbc)/BBC iPlayer/BBC Sport Website

France v Brazil (11am, Brisbane) - BBC (tbc)/BBC iPlayer/BBC Sport Website

Panama v Jamaica (1:30pm, Perth) - ITV 1/STV/ITVX

Sunday 30 July

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

South Korea v Morocco (5:30am, Adelaide) - BBC (tbc)/BBC iPlayer/BBC Sport Website

Norway vs Phillipines (8am, Auckland) - BBC (tbc)/BBC iPlayer/BBC Sport Website

Switzerland vs New Zealand (8am, Dunedin) - BBC (tbc)/BBC iPlayer/BBC Sport Website

Germany v Colombia (10:30am, Sydney) - ITV 1/STV/ITVX

Monday 31 July

Japan v Spain (8am, Wellington) - ITV (tbc)/STV/ITVX

Costa Rica v Zambia (8am, Hamilton) - ITV (tbc)/STV/ITVX

Republic of Ireland v Nigeria (11am, Brisbane) - BBC (tbc)/BBC iPlayer/BBC Sport Website

Canada v Australia (11am, Melbourne) - BBC (tbc)/BBC iPlayer/BBC Sport Website

Tuesday 1 August

Vietnam v Netherlands (8am, Dundedin) - ITV (tbc)/STV/ITVX

Portugal v USA (8am, Auckland) - ITV (tbc)/STV/ITVX

China v England (12pm, Adelaide) - ITV 1/STV/ITVX

Haiti v Denmark (12pm, Perth) - ITV 4/STV/ITVX

Wednesday 2 August

Argentina v Sweden (8am, Hamilton) - BBC (tbc)/BBC iPlayer/BBC Sport Website

South Africa v Italy (8am, Wellington) - BBC (tbc)/BBC iPlayer/BBC Sport Website

Panama v France (11am, Sydney) - ITV (tbc)/STV/ITVX

Jamaica v Brazil (11am, Melbourne) - ITV (tbc)/STV/ITVX

Thursday 3 August

Morocco v Colombia (11am, Perth) - BBC (tbc)/BBC iPlayer/BBC Sport Website

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad