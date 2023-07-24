Who has won the Women's World Cup the most? Full Women's World Cup winners list from 1991 to now
Here is a complete list of every FIFA Women's World Cup winner since the competition officially began in 1991, how many times they have won it and how they did it.
The FIFA Women's World Cup of 2023 has had an explosive start with Germany thrashing Morocco 6-0, Haiti almost shocking England and New Zealand taking a massive scalp to defeat Norway's world class team on the opening day.
It is already the biggest Women's World Cup we have ever seen and we haven't even gotten out of the group stages yet. Alexandra Popp, Georgia Stanway and Sam Kerr have all been in the headlines for various reason and attendances records have been smashed down under as fans take it the elite tournament in the sport.
However, if you're a new fan to the women's game, the history of the sport is as interesting as the present and has laid the foundations for the explosion we are seeing today.
Want to know who has won the Women's World Cup the most and how they won it? Here's a comprehensive list to brush up on your Women's Footie history.