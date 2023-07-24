Here is a complete list of every FIFA Women's World Cup winner since the competition officially began in 1991, how many times they have won it and how they did it.

The FIFA Women's World Cup of 2023 has had an explosive start with Germany thrashing Morocco 6-0, Haiti almost shocking England and New Zealand taking a massive scalp to defeat Norway's world class team on the opening day.

It is already the biggest Women's World Cup we have ever seen and we haven't even gotten out of the group stages yet. Alexandra Popp, Georgia Stanway and Sam Kerr have all been in the headlines for various reason and attendances records have been smashed down under as fans take it the elite tournament in the sport.

However, if you're a new fan to the women's game, the history of the sport is as interesting as the present and has laid the foundations for the explosion we are seeing today.

Want to know who has won the Women's World Cup the most and how they won it? Here's a comprehensive list to brush up on your Women's Footie history.

1 . USA - Four time winners (1991, 1999, 2015, 2019) The United States are undoubtedly the most successful team in history at the World Cup. They are the current holders after beating the Netherlands 4-2 in the final in France in 2019. They have won it four times, winning the trophy in 1991 by beating Norway 2-1, 1999 by beating China on penalties and also 2015 when the defeated Japan 5-2.

2 . Germany - Two time winners (2003, 2007) Germany are next on the list after dominating the World Cup in the 00s. They first won the Women's World Cup in 2003 by defeating Sweden 2-1 after extra time then doubled up four years later by defeating Brazil 2-0.

3 . Japan - One time winners (2011) The last side to win the Women's World Cup before the United States was Japan who lifted the trophy in 2011 by defeating USA 3-1 on penalties after drawing 2-2 following extra time.

4 . Norway - One time winners (1995) In the mid-1990's, Norway had a little more success in major tournaments than they do recently. They won their only Women's World Cup in 1995 after defeating Germany 2-0.