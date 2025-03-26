'Soft place': Hibs talisman delivers transfer truth bomb as he addresses Easter Road future

The Hibs midfielder has opened up on his future while away on international duty with Australia.

Hibs loan star Nectar Triantis has given the clearest indication yet as to where he sees his future next season after opening up on his successful loan spell at Easter Road while on international duty with Australia.

The 21-year-old is into his second loan spell at Hibs, having re-joined the club from Sunderland during the summer transfer window, and has played a pivotal role in Hibs’ march up the Scottish Premiership in recent months, scoring three goals and assisting a further five.

Dubbed ‘the Aussie Rodri’ by a section of supporters. his impressive form in Leith saw him rewarded with a first senior call up to the Socceroos squad this month, with the imposing midfielder joining club teammates Martin Boyle and Lewis Miller in the squad for the qualifying games against Indonesia and China during the last week.

The midfielder is scheduled to return to parent club Sunderland in the summer - but could Hibs convince him to join permanently? | PA

Crucial to Hibs’ hopes of securing European qualification next season, Triantis’ future has been a big topic subject of discussion in recent weeks with supporter, prompting head coach David Gray to admit: “There will be conversations with a number of players at the end of the season. He’s getting better all the time. He’s still contracted to Sunderland so we’ll address that as and when. We’ll see where that situation goes.”

However, the player himself has now addressed his future at the club, admitting his productive spell in the capital has given him an emotional tie to the club, as he lifted the lid on his time at Hibs during a press conference with Australia.

"My parent club is Sunderland but I've got a good soft place for Hibs,” said Triantis. “I've spent an extended time there on loan, now extending to 18 months overall. So I've had a good time with Hibs, and I just have to see in the summer what happens. That's another goal of mine - to be in the Premier League, the best league in the world. I think that's where all players aspire to be.

“So it’d be a great thing for me, personally to get promoted into the Premier League, and from there, I have to work as hard as I can to earn my spot in that team. It's probably one of the best compliments you can get (being called by fans the ‘Aussie Rodri’ So it's good to hear and I can definitely feel the love. That love from the fans really pushes me on and helps me. I just have to keep my head down and working hard till I get that opportunity. You can't let yourself down by having a weak mentality. So I just have to keep on pushing hard and waiting for my opportunity."