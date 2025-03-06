6-goal forward delivers message to 'amazing' Hibs as he lifts lid on Easter Road loan experience

The former Hibs striker is aiming for promotion to the English Premier League this season.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ex-Hibs loanee Eliezer Mayenda has lavished praise on his former club as he revealed how his experience at Easter Road helped him explode into life at parent club Sunderland this season.

The 19-year-old Spanish striker is enjoying a breakout season at the Stadium of Light this term, scoring six goals and assisting a further five in just 16 starts. His performances on Wearside are in stark constant to his time in Edinburgh though, where he played just four times in all competitions after signing on loan alongside fellow Sunderland teammate in Nectar Triantis last January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Triantis re-joined Hibs on a season-long loan in the summer, Mayenda returned to Sunderland and started the club’s first six league games of the season after impressing head coach Regis Le Bris in pre-season. The Spanish forward has gone on to feature heavily in the club’s charge for promotion in the EFL Championship, rotating with French striker Wilson Isidor.

“I felt at home on the first day when I came to Sunderland,” Mayenda told the Sunderland Echo. “This season, I play a little bit more. If you compare it to last season, it's just that. But about my feelings in Sunderland, I feel really good in Sunderland. It's my home. I feel the love of the supporters. On the first day I came here, I felt this love directly. I feel at home. It's my home here.”

Eliezer Mayenda has enjoyed a breakout season with Sunderland this term, scoring six goals in 16 starts. | Getty Images

Currently fourth in the EFL Championship, the Black Cats ace came up trumps for his side yet again last Friday, scoring an impressive brace to secure a vital 2-1 victory over Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough. In the aftermath of the game, Mayenda lifted the lid on his experience at Easter Road last season, where he took time to thank Hibs for aiding his development.

“Last season was just different. I'm not frustrated about the last season,” said Mayenda. “This season is a little bit better if you compare it to last season. Some players need adaptation. Maybe at Hibs, I didn't play so much. Hibs is an amazing team. I learned a lot when I was at Hibs. Just for the experience. Sometimes you don't play so much. But if you work every day in the training ground, you can learn. You can learn with everybody, and that's good. Just a learning season.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It follows on from the positive words current Hibs loan star, and Mayenda’s club teammate - Triantis - had to say about David Gray and the club in January, with Aussie midfield telling Sunderland AFC’s official website. “I am loving every moment with Hibs. I think everyone can see that from my performances. My whole game is developing to a new level. I feel like a different player to last season. The biggest challenge has been overcoming adversity. I have had a lot of growing up to do but I am constantly working hard to continue this momentum.