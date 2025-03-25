Hibs duo help Australia take huge step towards World Cup as Celtic trio involved in key qualifiers

Socceroos have destiny in their own hands after victory in China

Australia took a big step towards qualifying for next year’s World Cup by beating China 2-0 in Hangzhou- with two Hibs men playing a big part in the victory.

Forward Martin Boyle and defender Lewis Miller started for the Socceroos in their must-win clash with the Chinese. It was a good evening’s work for Tony Popovic’s side, with ex-Hibs and Kilmarnock midfielder Jackson Irvine and in-form Melbourne City striker Nishan Velupillay scoring in the first half to earn Australia the win.

Miller was replaced on 76 minutes and Boyle, who missed a good chance early in the match, came off in stoppage time. Another Hibs man in Nectarios Triantis was once again left out of the matchday squad, and will now make the long journey back to Edinburgh ahead of the Easter Road side’s Premiership match at home to St Johnstone on Saturday.

Hibs' Martin Boyle challenges for the ball during Australia's win over China. | Getty Images

With two qualifiers remaining, Australia are in second place in Group C, seven points behind already-qualified leaders Japan and three clear of nearest challengers Saudi Arabia. The Socceroos’ last matches are at home to Japan and away to Saudi Arabia in June and a series of positive results would secure their place at next year’s finals.

Even if Australia finish third, they would have the parachute of a play-off against another country from the Asia/Oceania section.

“It was a very good display,” said Popovic. “We got two goals and in the second half we dug deep. We understood the pressure China put on us. The players really dominated and controlled the game. We scored a couple of good goals.

“The players can handle the expectation. Now the challenge is a great one against Japan and Saudi. We’re in a good position. We did our part. It’s in our hands but we have to get the job done. Japan in Perth will be a special match and we are really looking forward to it.”

Daizen Maeda started for Japan in their match against Saudi Arabia. | Getty Images

While the Japanese are already guaranteed a place at the World Cup, they put in a dogged performance to hold Saudi Arabia in Saitama. Celtic striker Daizen Maeda led the line for the hosts, while his club teammate Reo Hatate came on as a second-half substitute. Maeda played 73 minutes before coming off for his former Celtic strike partner Kyogo Furuhashi.