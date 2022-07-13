Reuben McAllister: Hibs land 'real coup' after completing signing of Bristol City youngster

The 16-year-old midfielder, who is the son of Jamie McAllister, the current Hibs assistant manager, has put pen to paper on a three-year deal and will become part of the Easter Road club’s Development Squad.

Hibs won the race to secure the teenager ahead of a number of English Premier League sides with McAllister having impressed for Bristol City’s Under-23 side after making his debut aged just 15.

“Bringing a player of Reuben’s ability is a real coup for Hibernian FC,” said Steve Kean, academy director at Hibs. “We beat off a lot of competition from top English Premier League sides to bring him here.

“He’s a left-footed creative midfielder who has a real ability on the ball; he can see a pass and loves opening up defences. Alongside that, he’s not afraid to put his foot in and to win the ball back.

“Our games’ programme will help him with the transition from youth football to men’s football. Some weeks he will face elite youth players, then the next he will face senior pros. These experiences will stretch him, and push on his overall development as a player.

“He is a real talent and someone we’re really excited to work with and welcome to Hibernian FC.”

Hibs are also closing in on the signing of Croatian left-back Marijan Cabraja from Dinamo Zagreb as a replacement for Josh Doig, whose £3million move to Hellas Verona was confirmed on Wednesday morning.