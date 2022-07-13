Josh Doig joins Hellas Verona as Hibs net one of the club's highest ever transfer fees

The 20-year-old has signed a four-year deal, a move which will net Hibs upwards of £3million with future add-ons and a sell-on fee also part of the deal.

Hellas, who finished ninth in Serie A last season, famously won the league title in 1985 and their current captain is Portuguese international Miguel Veloso.

Doig, who was released by Hearts when he was younger, leaves Hibs after two seasons in the first-team and having won the Scottish Football Writers' Association Young Player of the Year in 2021.

“I’d like to begin by thanking Josh for his time at Hibernian FC; he’s a great young man with a big future ahead of him," chief executive Ben Kensell said.

“Understandably, there’s been a lot of interest and speculation around him for a prolonged period of time, but we’ve always been in a strong, controlled position after he extended his contract with us back in November.

“We had good but drawn-out conversations with Verona, and this led to the perfect outcome for us and for Josh.

“We have received what is a really significant fee for this football club, money that will be reinvested into the first team squad.

Josh Doig has joined Hellas Verona. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

“This is a great example of what we want Hibs to be; a club that gives young, talented players a platform to shine before they generate substantial fees to re-invest into the club and the playing squad. This is how we will grow as a football club.”

Doig, in total, made 86 appearances for Hibs and was nominated for a young player award again this campaign.

His best period of football came under the tutelage of Jack Ross.

New Hibs boss Lee Johnson, who worked with the player during pre-season, said: “This deal highlights the great work done in the Academy and shows the pathway for our young players.