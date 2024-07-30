Shaun Rooney has been discussing his transfer to St Mirren. Cr: SNS Group. | SNS Group

Former Hibs boss Lee Johnson has been discussing his 'next step' after his sacking from Fleetwood Town.

Former Hibs boss Lee Johnson believes he is ready for his ‘next step’ in management as he reflected on his ‘career highlights and successful times’ on Sky Sports.

The ex-Easter Road head coach was sacked almost a year ago after a disappointing start to the Scottish Premiership season and later went on to manage EFL League One outfit Fleetwood Town, but found himself sacked after just three months when he failed to steer them away from the relegation zone.

Johnson, 43, had previously enjoyed some success with Sunderland and Bristol City but has been out of work since his departure from Fleetwood in December. However, he now believes he is ready to make his return as he discussed his hopes for the future on Sky Sports.

“I’ve loved some of the clubs I’ve managed,” said Johnson. “I’m very grateful to Bristol City, I played there. I managed that club for nearly five years, fantastic. Sunderland, huge club, 34,000 we were getting on a Tuesday night in League One. Big, big clubs that I’ve thoroughly enjoyed the relationships that I’ve built with those clubs and obviously developing players but also winning matches and winning games. Sometimes you have to look back at your career highlights and say there’s been some really good successful times there and appreciate them, but a football manager’s mind is always in the next fear and what’s next.”

One player who already knows his next step is new St Mirren signing Shaun Rooney. The full-back, who played under Johnson, Scott Brown and Charlie Adam during his spell with the Cod Army, made his return to Scotland this summer to sign for the Paisley outfit. The 28-year-old won a cup double with St Johnstone before his departure to England and the ex-Saints hero admits he is loving life at the SMiSA Stadium so far, as he reflected on his time in England.

"I’ve came back up and he (Robinson) was the first to come back in for me, so I jumped at it with both feet,” said Rooney on his recent move back across the border. “It is huge for a club like St Mirren playing in Europe. It is good for the fans, and good for us as a team. They (St Mirren) are a team that works hard day in, day out. They keep on going. Nobody complains, when the gaffer does moan, you take it on board. He’s been amazing to work for so far.