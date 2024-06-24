Scottish transfers: Rangers eye Scotland midfielder after Euros exit as Hearts and Hibs make signings

The latest transfer news and speculation around the SPFL

St Mirren secure season-long loan

St Mirren have signed midfielder Roland Idowu on a season-long loan from Shrewsbury. The 22-year-old Irishman made 10 substitute appearances for the Shrews after joining in January from Waterford, where he was a team-mate of current Buddies defender Richard Taylor. Idowu has now been allowed to make a temporary move to Scotland in search of more regular game time. He becomes the fifth new player to check in at Saints ahead of their Europa Conference League qualifying quest following the recruitment of James Scott, Shaun Rooney, Ellery Balcombe and Oisin Smyth. “I’ve heard a lot about the club and spoke to the manager and Diarmuid O’Carroll,” Idowu told the Paisley club’s website. I’m really happy and excited for what the club is pushing for this season."

Rangers contract renewal delight

Rangers target Kenny McLean in action for Scotland against Switzerland at Euro 2024. (Photo by JAVIER SORIANO/AFP via Getty Images)

Rangers academy graduate Robbie Fraser has signed a contract extension until 2026. The 21-year-old made his senior debut for the club last season and earned his first Scotland Under-21 cap in November. Rangers manager Philippe Clement said: “We are delighted that Robbie has committed his future to Rangers. The Academy is fundamental to the future success of the club, and Robbie has impressed with his quality and tireless work ethic. He joins a strong crop of young players in the squad ahead of the 2024/25 campaign, and I look forward to his continued development as an individual.” Director of Football Recruitment, Nils Koppen, added: “Along with the players we are recruiting from elsewhere, it will always be our desire to give our own Academy players an opportunity wherever we can. Robbie certainly deserves that, and we look forward to seeing how he develops."

Hibs sign Brugge goalkeeper

Hibs have signed former England Under-21 goalkeeper Josef Bursik on a season-long loan from Belgian champions Club Brugge. The 23-year-old former Stoke keeper has moved to Easter Road following the retirement of former Scotland international David Marshall and amid speculation about the future of Jojo Wollacott. Bursik – who won 10 Under-21 caps between 2020 and 2022 – made more than 50 appearances for the Potters before joining Brugge 18 months ago. “I’m delighted we’ve been able to bring Josef to the football club,” recently appointed manager David Gray told the club website. He’s someone we’ve been monitoring for a long time due to his technical ability, pedigree, and the positive character references we’ve received. My coaching staff and I are looking forward to working with him.”

Rangers eye Scotland midfielder

Rangers are reportedly eyeing up a summer move for Scotland midfielder Kenny McLean. The 32-year-old has two years left on his current deal at Norwich City but has never hid his ambition to play for his boyhood heroes. According to the Daily Record, McLean could be about to fulfil his Ibrox dream with Rangers preparing to make a summer bid for the former Aberdeen and St Mirren player. Any move, however, would depend on Norwich's willingness to do a deal following the arrival of new manager Johannes Hoff Thorup. McLean has been with the Canaries since 2018 and won the club's player of the year award last season. He was part of Scotland's Euro 2024 squad and made substitute appearances in all three matches against Germany, Switzerland and Hungary. Speaking to the Athletic in 2021 about the prospect of one day joining Rangers, McLean said: "I'd be lying if I said it wasn't something I'd want to do. As a kid that's what you want to do, play for your boyhood team."

Hearts sign Gambian forward

Hearts have bolstered their attack by signing Gambian forward Musa Drammeh from Sevilla on a three-year contract. The 22-year-old joined the Spanish club in January 2022 and spent two-and-a-half seasons playing for their B team, Sevilla Atletico. He scored 10 goals in 32 appearances last season to help his side win the Segunda Federacion title and earn promotion to Spain’s third tier. Steven Naismith is pleased to have added another forward to his squad ahead of a campaign in which Hearts will juggle domestic matters with playing European football. “Musa is an exciting young talent with loads of positive attributes,” the manager told the Jambos’ website. “He’s quick, physical and direct and he’ll offer us something different going forward. He’s got a real appetite to learn and we believe we can help develop him into a top player."

