'Quality player': New Hibs signing tipped to make serious impression at Easter Road

Hoilett played with Irishman at Pittodrie and knows what he will bring

Aberdeen playmaker Jamie McGrath has been tipped to be a “great addition” to the Hibs squad when he joins the Easter Road side next season.

McGrath signed a pre-contract agreement with Hibs last month to end his two-year association with the Dons. The 28-year-old is not expected to feature again at Pittodrie during this campaign due to a shoulder issue and will join up with Hibs in the summer.

Capped 13 times by Republic of Ireland, McGrath has carved out a reputation as a creative goalscoring midfielder and has long been a transfer target for Hibs dating back to 2021.

Hibs-bound Jamie McGrath played alongside Junior Hoilett at Aberdeen last season. | SNS Group

One of his former Aberdeen teammates is now at Hibs in Junior Hoilett - and the veteran Canadian winger is excited by the prospect of McGrath wearing the green-and-white next term.

"He's a quality player and a great person as well,” said Hoilett. “You can see what he's been doing early on in the season, the quality he brings on and off the ball. He'll be a great addition to the squad. He's a good signing and I'm happy he came over to this side.”

Hoilett revealed that he held talks with his former teammate to endorse his move to Easter Road.

"He did speak to me,” explained Hoilett. “He did give me a call to see how the coach, the manager and the group of players is. I told him it's top, everybody's here, it's top. Like I said it's a family-orientated group here and everybody's for each other. It's a really humble team here and especially Edinburgh is a nice city - so I think that sold it as well.”

Aberdeen did offer McGrath fresh terms but with Hibs in a good place right now and putting a four-and-a-half year deal on the table, he decided to make the switch. Hoilett believes Hibs’ recent 15-game unbeaten run and recent renditions of Sunshine on Leith in front of the Hibs faithful make the club an easy sell.

“The run we're on and not only the results but the way we're going into games and the style we're playing would suit anybody,” added Hoilett, “and to have somebody as quality as Jamie McGrath come, it's a big bonus for the club and attracts more players.”

Hibs head coach David Gray is already shaping his squad for next season. | SNS Group

Hibs are expected to add more players in the summer as head coach David Gray reconfigures his squad. A number of players - including Hoilett - are out of contract at the end of the season and after posting a £7.2 million loss in their latest accounts, there will be a recalibration of the wage bill.

