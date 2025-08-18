New Hibs star Miguel Chaiwa opens up on move, how Celtic played a part and Rocky Bushiri impact

Zambian midfielder caught eye on first appearance for Easter Road side

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The chatter amongst the Hibs support after the 2-0 win over Livingston was not so much around record transfer signing Thibault Klidje, even if the Togolese played well and scored his first goal for the club.

It was all about another new recruit in Miguel Chaiwa, a 21-year-old Zambian midfielder who was bought for £600,000 from Young Boys earlier in the month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hibs tried to play down the arrival of Chaiwa when announcing his move. “One for the future” and “a lot of potential” were the suggestions from those within the club. But on the evidence of his performance on Sunday as Hibs moved into the Premier Sports Cup quarter-finals, he is one for right now.

Miguel Chaiwa puts pressure on Livingston's Andy Winter during Hibs' win over Livingston. | SNS Group

Chaiwa bossed a physical battle in midfield. In a much-changed Hibs team, he fitted in just fine. Despite being young, he has plenty of experience - not least in the Champions League last season with Celtic. His performance will have given head coach David Gray some food for thought ahead of facing Legia Warsaw in the Conference League play-off round on Thursday.

"I might say quite amazing,” was Chaiwa’s verdict on how it felt to make his Hibs debut. “Looking at it, it was a really, really beautiful atmosphere and really, really amazing for me. I was so happy to start my first game and I had to give everything, so during the time we were playing in the game, I decided I just really need to give everything for the fans and for the club."

Chaiwa got a little glimpse of Scottish football when he was part of the Young Boys team that lost 1-0 at Celtic Park back in January in the Champions League. "It's football, the way it is, you have to choose a new environment,” he said of his move to Hibs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celtic experience helped Chaiwa make Hibs move

"For me, Hibs were interested and it was a passion for me to play in the Scottish league. Looking at how they play, it's the kind of style that I play. So I decided to come here. In terms of Scottish football, it's about the environment and looking at the infrastructure and everything. It's quite a good league for me.

"Last time when we played in the Champions League against Celtic, I had an idea of how they play. I had to follow them during their games in the Scottish league. So I had an idea of it."

A return trip to Celtic Park is on the horizon next month but of more immediate concern is the two-legged play-off clash with Legia, which would bring Conference League football to Hibs. “We just need to work hard,” said Chaiwa. “But I'm really, really excited. I'm hoping to help the team and my teammates like they did today. I'm really, really excited to be involved."

Miguel Chaiwa tackles Celtic's Callum McGregor during a Champions League match in January. | SNS Group

Chaiwa is getting help from everyone to assist his settling-in period in Edinburgh. "Rocky!” exclaimed Chaiwa when asked who has been a big support to him. “Rocky [Bushiri] has helped me a lot. He told me, 'If you need anything, I can show you around'. I have quite a personal thing with my fellow, Alan [Bain, HTC groundsman]. He's always there to help me."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He can also lean on fellow signing Klidje, who he knew from their time together in the Swiss league. “We played against each other,” added Chaiwa. “I knew him personally; he's one of the good guys and has a little bit of shyness in him.

"But I know what he's capable of doing. He's energetic. He can run, he can jump – even though he's short. But he's willing to give everything. I think he will do well at Hibs once he gets a run of games, absolutely."